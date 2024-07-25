A karaoke singer was left permanently scarred after being glassed by a heckler during a wild brawl in a Dundee pub.

Brian Linn is behind bars for attacking Kier O’Donoghue after heckling him in the Arctic Bar.

The violent episode was triggered after Linn shouted “you’re s****” while Mr O’Donoghue was singing.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Linn was confronted by the victim, who had a glass thrown at him for his troubles.

The glass missed and fell on the floor and Linn tried to leave the bar at New Inn Entry but was pursued by Mr O’Donoghue.

Linn threw two more glasses from a short distance and his victim began bleeding from the face.

‘Erratic and volatile’

Staff and other patrons pulled the pair apart after they began “rolling about on the floor”.

Police were contacted and Linn was traced on the Hawkhill at about midnight, remonstrating in the middle of the road across from Marco Polo.

His behaviour was described as “erratic and volatile” with the court hearing Linn threatened to rape the children of police officers after being arrested.

Linn, a prisoner at HMP Perth, previously pled guilty to assaulting Mr O’Donoghue on January 22 2022 by repeatedly throwing glasses at him, throwing a glass that struck him on the head and struggling with him all to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

On the same date, Linn behaved abusively towards police, called them derogatory names and threatening their families with sexual violence.

Linn, formerly of Linton Road in Dundee, appeared for sentencing before Sheriff Paul Brown via video link from prison.

‘Serious matter’

Solicitor Ross Donnelly said alcohol was at the root of his client’s difficulties and said he had sought assistance from addiction services while on remand.

He has been offered labouring work by a friend upon his release from custody.

The lawyer said: “I have always known him to be in employment and it’s perhaps a testament to the grip alcohol had on him in that he lost his employment and was receiving Universal Credit.”

Linn was sentenced to 13 months in prison, backdated to February.

“This is a serious matter and I am of the view there is no appropriate alternative to a custodial sentence,” Sheriff Brown told him.

