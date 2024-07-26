Are Dundee SNP MSPs braced for defeat in 2026 after Westminster election scare?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Are Dundee SNP MSPs braced for defeat in 2026 after Westminster election scare?

SNP majorities melted away in Scotland’s most pro-independence city on July 4 - is the party facing long-term threat?

Dundee SNP MSPs Shona Robison and Joe FitzPatrick. Image: DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

The SNP held on in Dundee against Labour at the Westminster election in a vote that will have felt too close for comfort.

The scale of the surprise surge for Labour means the party can look to the next Holyrood election in 2026 with some confidence.

How close was the Westminster contest?

When the votes were counted on July 5, SNP MP Chris Law clung on against a strong challenge from Labour by just 675 votes.

Compare that with the 12,000 votes majority in his old Dundee West constituency five years earlier.

Dundee Central SNP MP Chris Law. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

In the neighbouring Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat, which includes parts of the city’s east end, SNP MP Stephen Gethins won ahead of Labour by 859 votes.

In 2019, ex-Dundee East MP Stewart Hosie – who retired at this election – gained over 13,000 more votes than his nearest Tory rival.

What’s the state of play in Holyrood?

The two Dundee constituencies in the Scottish Parliament were among the safest in the country for the SNP in 2021, when the last Holyrood election was held.

Joe FitzPatrick won by a margin of more than 40% ahead of Labour in the west. His constituency is in Mr Law’s much larger Westminster patch.

SNP finance chief Shona Robison won by a similar margin in neighbouring Dundee City East. Her seat includes areas represented by Mr Law and neighbouring MP Mr Gethins.

Can Labour bridge the gap?

Polling expert Allan Faulds, who runs Ballot Box Scotland, warned taking the two Holyrood seats will be tough for Labour.

He told The Courier: “The majorities there are quite significant.

Allan Faulds, from Ballot Box Scotland.

“They’re probably not going to be as vulnerable at a Scottish Parliament election as they were at Westminster.”

But Dundee Labour MSP Michael Marra, who hopes to be the candidate against Mr FitzPatrick, is confident.

He said: “Labour will put up a very good fight, and we’ll throw everything at it.

“Dundee will be critical to Anas Sarwar becoming first minister. In this election is we have to win across all of Scotland.”

Dundee Labour MSP Michael Marra. Image: DC Thomson.

One Labour source believes the party would have taken Dundee Central with more time to prepare.

They said: “We had problems with selections. If that had all gone smoother, it would have been winnable.”

But the SNP remain hopeful of holding on.

Dundee MSP Ms Robison said the SNP had delivered for the city.

She added: “The people of Dundee put their trust in the SNP again earlier this month and we will continue to work tirelessly to retain and regain trust.”

Stephen Gethins was recently elected as SNP MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry. Image: Paul Reid.

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Mr Gethins said: “There are few MSPs who work as hard as Joe and Shona.

“I’d be confident of them winning. But nothing should be taken for granted.”

Conversation