Man tries to steal car after being refused lift by Dundee driver

A man tried to steal a car after being refused a lift on a Dundee street.

Police are investigating after the driver of a red Fiat Panda was forced to stop on Harestane Road at 12.30am on Tuesday July 16, due to a man standing in the road.

The man then opened the passenger door and requested a lift.

When the driver refused, the man tried to take the keys out of the car.

However, the driver managed to push him away and drive off.

Police are treating it as an attempted theft.

Victim ‘incredibly shaken’ by attempt to steal car on Harestane Road, Dundee

Officers describe the man as being around 30 years old, 5ft 9in tall and of slim build with dark brown hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark zip-up sweatshirt and jogging bottoms.

Constable Carstairs from Longhaugh police office said: “The victim was incredibly shaken following this incident.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to contact police quoting reference number CR/0259271/24.”