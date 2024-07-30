Man tries to steal car after being refused lift by Dundee driver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man tries to steal car after being refused lift by Dundee driver

The victim is said to be "incredibly shaken" by the incident.

By Andrew Robson
Harestane Road, Dundee
Harestane Road. Image: Google Street View

A man tried to steal a car after being refused a lift on a Dundee street.

Police are investigating after the driver of a red Fiat Panda was forced to stop on Harestane Road at 12.30am on Tuesday July 16, due to a man standing in the road.

The man then opened the passenger door and requested a lift.

When the driver refused, the man tried to take the keys out of the car.

However, the driver managed to push him away and drive off.

Police are treating it as an attempted theft.

Victim ‘incredibly shaken’ by attempt to steal car on Harestane Road, Dundee

Officers describe the man as being around 30 years old, 5ft 9in tall and of slim build with dark brown hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark zip-up sweatshirt and jogging bottoms.

Constable Carstairs from Longhaugh police office said: “The victim was incredibly shaken following this incident.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to contact police quoting reference number CR/0259271/24.”

