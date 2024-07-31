Dundee letting agency narrowly avoids police action for failing to pay thousands owed to elderly widow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee letting agency narrowly avoids police action for failing to pay thousands owed to elderly widow

Belvoir Dundee owed the landlord £2,300 after a housing tribunal judgement.

By Laura Devlin
Belvoir Dundee office on Crichton Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Belvoir Dundee office on Crichton Street. Image: DC Thomson.

A Dundee letting agency has narrowly avoided police action after a legal row with an elderly widow.

Belvoir Dundee was ordered to pay retired IT professional Melody McKay Burton £2,300 after a tribunal upheld a litany of complaints about the handling of a property she rented out.

The letting agency was responsible for managing the Dundee property on behalf of Melody and her late husband whilst they lived overseas.

However, in January she took Belvoir Dundee to a tribunal alleging they had not complied with the code of practice for letting agents.

Among the complaints raised were:

  • Failing to inform Melody that her tenants had given notice until after they had moved out
  • Had not carried out inspections
  • Had not kept records of management activity
  • Did not attend to possible repairs

It was also alleged that despite “frequent and numerous emails and telephone calls” to Belvoir, they “did not reply or reply in a meaningful way”.

Melody McKay Burton. Image: Supplied.

Speaking to The Courier, Melody said she decided to sell the property after discovering the tenants had moved out.

“The first thing was that I didn’t get notified from Belvoir until after the tenants had moved out”, she said.

“But I then decided to sell the property so I asked my solicitor to have a look at it and they said it needed one or two things doing.

“So I got a company to do it and they discovered there had been a leak in the bathroom for quite along time. It ended up being quite serious.

“But Belvoir hadn’t got a report of the damage so I couldn’t send it to the insurance.

“To cut a long story short, I wrote a complaint and still nothing happened so I took it to the tribunal.”

Belvoir Dundee ‘totally unprofessional’

Belvoir Dundee did not engage with the tribunal but were subsequently ordered to compensate Melody for the financial loss she suffered as a result of their conduct – which was described in the judgement as “totally unprofessional”.

However, Belvoir failed to pay in time – and the tribunal ruling said the matter would be referred to police.

Failure to comply with a letting agent enforcement order is a criminal offence.

However, after The Courier approached Belvoir a representative from the agency contacted Melody saying the money would be paid imminently.

Belvoir subsequently confirmed they had made the payment.

Belvoir initially failed to pay Melody on time.

Speaking about the tribunal process, Melody added: “At the time, it was very stressful.

“I’m 76 and I had to drive up from Cambridgeshire, where I’m currently based, up to Dundee. It’s a long way.

“And you just feel helpless and I had several sleepless nights over it wondering what was going to happen.

“I would much rather get paid and put it behind me.”

Police Scotland said they have yet to receive a referral for the complaint.

