Home News Dundee

Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh ‘fearful’ ahead of parole hearing after Tasmin Glass release

Linda McDonald says the decision to release Glass has made her fear the outcome of McIntosh's parole hearing on August 9.

Linda McDonald on Tasmin Glass parole
Linda McDonald has called the Tasmin Glass parole decision as "disgusting". Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

The survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh says the decision to free Angus killer Tasmin Glass has left her disgusted and fearful.

In an exclusive interview with The Courier, Linda McDonald says she believes the decision to grant Glass parole half way through her 10-year sentence leaves her with no hope that victims are a priority for The Parole Board for Scotland.

Linda said: “I was disgusted to hear that girl has been granted parole.

“It leaves me with no faith or trust in the justice system in Scotland at all.

“Yet again it’s all about the human rights of the criminal and no consideration at all for the victims or their families.”

Robbie McIntosh parole hearing next week

Linda has spoken out about the decision a week ahead of a second parole hearing for McIntosh, who bludgeoned her to near death in Clatto Woods in  August 2017.

At the time the convicted murderer was on home leave from Castle Huntly prison while serving a life sentence for the 2001 murder of Anne Nicoll.

He battered Linda with a dumbbell, leaving her fighting for her life.

Linda said: “This disgusting decision coming to close to McIntosh’s parole hearing has left me feeling very fearful about the outcome.

Robbie McIntosh.
Robbie McIntosh appearing for sentencing following his attack on Linda McDonald.

“People are trying to reassure me that there is no way McIntosh will be granted parole but given the soft touch system being adopted these days how can I be sure.

“Yet again I have to prepare myself for a parole hearing and I honestly don’t know what the outcome will be.

“And if he isn’t freed this time it will likely only be another six months before I get notification again that he could yet again be eligible to apply for parole.”

‘He too could be granted parole’ fears Linda

Linda has backed The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign to reform the parole system in Scotland.

Linda added: “When the judge handed McIntosh a lifelong restriction order with a minimum of five years before he could be considered for parole I thought he would be in jail for a very long time but I no longer have that confidence.

“Yes, I am fearful that he too could be granted parole in just over a week’s time.

“I imagine the Donaldson family felt the same way, that Glass would be behind bars for 10 years but that hasn’t happened.”

Linda said that one of the worst things is receiving mail to her home with McIntosh’s name all over it.

Linda McDonald on Glass parole
Linda McDonald says the Glass parole decision has left her fearful. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

She said: “This is something I am potentially going to have to deal with for the rest of my life – that person’s name coming into my home.”

Linda said she is aware that prisons are overcrowded and is very concerned about the plan to ease pressure on the overcrowded inmate population that would see criminals on long-term sentences of over four years freed when they have served just two-thirds of their time.

This would mean violent offenders and rapists let out on the streets years before they should be.

“None of this makes sense to me and I have absolutely no trust in the justice system and I definitely don’t feel safe,” said Linda.

Widespread revulsion at Glass release

Glass was jailed in 2019 after being convicted of culpable homicide for her pivotal role in the murder of Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir.

Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
Tasmin Glass has been granted parole with conditions.

This year she has seen her case go before the parole board three times before they eventually granted her freedom.

The panel revealed its decision to Steven’s family on Friday afternoon, shortly after the parole hearing for Glass took place.

Conditions were imposed, including that Glass must not live in Angus or Dundee, and she must not approach the Donaldson family.

The decision has been met with widespread revulsion from Steven’s family, members of the public and politicians.

