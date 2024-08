Man, 20, charged with Dundee attempted murder after crash involving electric scooter

A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder after a crash involving an electric scooter in Dundee.

The crash happened Wednesday, June 12, on Alexander Street, near its junction with James Street.

A 31-year-old man was left injured following the incident.

Officers closed the Hilltown road while investigations were carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: The 20-year-old man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, August 5.”