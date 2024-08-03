Dundee trainer shop owner ‘shocked’ as film star James McAvoy makes surprise visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee trainer shop owner ‘shocked’ as film star James McAvoy makes surprise visit

"He was a really down to earth guy."

By Chloe Burrell
Owner of Dundee Sole Kris Boyle with James McAvoy.
Owner of Dundee Kris Boyle with James McAvoy. Image: Dundee Sole/Facebook

A Dundee shop owner was left “shocked” after film star James McAvoy paid his store a visit.

The Split icon visited Dundee Sole in the Wellgate Shopping Centre on Saturday.

Owner Kris Boyle said that he was sitting behind the desk when he seen someone who “resembled James McAvoy” taking pictures outside the shop.

He told The Courier of his surprise when he realised that it was in fact the Filth actor.

Kris, 36, said: “He came walking in and I was pretty shocked because it was him.

“I burst out laughing and was like ‘you’re James McAvoy‘ and him and his team burst out laughing as well.

“We just had a blether. He was interested in some Dundee tops because he’s got a new project he’s doing.

‘Shock’ as James McAvoy visits Dundee trainer shop

“I won’t say too much but he was telling us about that and what he was going to be doing.

“We had a chat about films he’d been in.

“He was just basically telling me about the new project he’s doing and he was interested to know about some old locations in Dundee.

Kris Boyle, owner of Dundee Sole.
Owner of Dundee Sole Kris Boyle. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I was giving him some knowledge on some old skate shops that used to be about the town.

“He was a really down to earth guy. Really cool.

“He was a top guy. Really easy to speak to and dead chatty.”

Dundee Sole moved from Hilltown to the Wellgate last year and opened on September 1.

It was said to be Scotland’s first vintage trainer shop when it opened.

As well as stocking vintage sneakers, it also operates as a “laundry and refurbishment centre” where old trainers can be brought back to life.

Kris previously revealed how he was left starstruck after American rap legend and member of the Wu-Tang Clan Raekwon the Chef reached out to him through Instagram to enquire about a pair of trainers.

Conversation