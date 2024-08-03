Dundee trainer shop owner ‘shocked’ as film star James McAvoy makes surprise visit

A Dundee shop owner was left “shocked” after film star James McAvoy paid his store a visit.

The Split icon visited Dundee Sole in the Wellgate Shopping Centre on Saturday.

Owner Kris Boyle said that he was sitting behind the desk when he seen someone who “resembled James McAvoy” taking pictures outside the shop.

He told The Courier of his surprise when he realised that it was in fact the Filth actor.

Kris, 36, said: “He came walking in and I was pretty shocked because it was him.

“I burst out laughing and was like ‘you’re James McAvoy‘ and him and his team burst out laughing as well.

“We just had a blether. He was interested in some Dundee tops because he’s got a new project he’s doing.

“I won’t say too much but he was telling us about that and what he was going to be doing.

“We had a chat about films he’d been in.

“He was just basically telling me about the new project he’s doing and he was interested to know about some old locations in Dundee.

“I was giving him some knowledge on some old skate shops that used to be about the town.

“He was a really down to earth guy. Really cool.

“He was a top guy. Really easy to speak to and dead chatty.”

Dundee Sole moved from Hilltown to the Wellgate last year and opened on September 1.

It was said to be Scotland’s first vintage trainer shop when it opened.

As well as stocking vintage sneakers, it also operates as a “laundry and refurbishment centre” where old trainers can be brought back to life.

Kris previously revealed how he was left starstruck after American rap legend and member of the Wu-Tang Clan Raekwon the Chef reached out to him through Instagram to enquire about a pair of trainers.