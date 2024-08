Man, 44, dies suddenly at Dundee multi

A 44-year-old man has died at a Dundee multi.

Officers were called to Burnside Court in Lochee just after 1.30pm on Saturday.

Police confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A spokesperson added: “Around 1.40pm on Saturday, August 3, officers were called to Burnside Court, Dundee, following the sudden death of a 44-year-old man.

“There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”