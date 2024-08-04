All the best pictures as Dundee comes alive for derby day

Fans from both the blue and tangerine ends of Dundee came to life today ahead of the big derby.

Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United hosted rivals Dundee in both clubs’ first game of the Scottish Premiership season on Sunday.

Both sets of fans descended on Tannadice for the fixture with a Dundee United fan march also included in the match build-up.

The match finished finished even with a 2-2 draw.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards snapped some of the best moments before the Dundee derby.

For 10-year-old Dundee fan Charlie Anderson, it was his first Dundee derby. He attended the match with his dad Raymond, 50.

Charlie told The Courier: “I’m very confident, it’ll be 3-1 Dundee.

“Luke McCowan and Portales at the back will be our star players this season.

“I said Simon Murray would kick off right from the start.

Raymond, from St Mary’s added: “We want to kick on this season, we were sixth place last season so we want to go higher.

“I’ve been following Dundee for about 45 years and I’ve never been so confident going into these days.

“We’re gonna teach them a lesson today – Dundee has the better players.

Dundee United fan, Stephen Gall, was slightly less optimistic for the game.

The 23-year-old local said: “This season I’ll take anything but relegation.

“I’ll happily take a 1-1 draw today.

“The atmosphere has been bouncing so far – it’s always the same on derby day.”

Dundee fan Jamie Stewart, 37, said he was nervous for the game.

He said: “They’re never enjoyable these games, but I’m quietly confident. Anything can happen.

“The derby is brilliant.

“It’s nice and loud inside the stadium but it’s great outside too.

“We overachieved last season, but I don’t see us struggling and we’re really happy with Tony Docherty.

Just before the match kicked off, Alec Rice was hoping for a tangerine victory.

The 65-year-old from Maryfield said: “Hopefully with the signings we’ve got, we’ll get top six.

“It’ll probably be a draw today but I’d take a 1-0 win.

“The atmosphere will be electric and fun, especially in the Eddie Thompson stand where I sit.”