Double-decker bus and car involved in Dundee crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Double-decker bus and car involved in Dundee crash

Five fire units were called to the scene on Strathmartine Road.

By Lindsey Hamilton & James Simpson
Police and an ambulance parked near the scene of the Strathmartine Road crash. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and an ambulance parked near the scene of the Strathmartine Road crash. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A double-decker bus and a car were involved in a crash in Dundee.

Five fire units were called to the scene on Strathmartine Road, near the junction with Brackens Road, just after 1.30pm on Monday.

The occupants of both vehicles had managed to get out before firefighters arrived.

It is understood an Xplore Dundee 22 service was involved but only had one passenger on board at the time.

The bus was removed but a black car was left damaged at the side of the road.

Five fire units sent to Strathmartine Road crash

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 1.37pm about a double-decker bus and a car being involved in a collision on Strathmartine Road.

“There were passengers on the bus but everyone managed to get off safely before the fire engines arrived.

“They were checked over by the Scottish Ambulance Service at the scene.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 1.31pm to attend a road traffic collision on Strathmartine Road, Dundee.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.”

The spokesperson confirmed that everyone involved was checked over at the scene by paramedics and released.

One woman who lives nearby said: “We heard this loud bang and came out to check everyone was OK. The front of the bus was in a mess.

“There was only one passenger on board and she went out via the fire exit.

“There were four fire engines, three police cars and an ambulance here.”

A damaged car where the crash happened. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One driver said: “I was on my way home when police started diverting traffic away from the top of Strathmartine Road close to the junction with Brackens Road.

“Fire engines and an ambulance were also at the scene, but I was too far away to see what happened.

“With such a big emergency response, I hope everyone is OK.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

It comes after a van burst into flames after a crash with a car at Newbigging in Angus, a short distance from Dundee, earlier on Monday.

More from Dundee

Police on Alexander Street in Dundee.
Man in court on Dundee motorbike crash attempted murder charge
The Dundee derby ended in a 2-2 draw. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
Man, 46, charged over pyrotechnic at Dundee derby
Benvie Care Home in Dundee given a week to improve
Dundee nursing home warned it could be shut down after scathing criticism of end-of-life…
The van has been left burnt out after the fire at Newbigging. Image: Supplied
Van bursts into flames after crash with car near Dundee
Yvonne's Fancy Dress shop was vandalised. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee fancy dress shop covered with graffiti as retailers face 'huge' city centre crime…
3
The new Dundee Aldi on Tom Johnston Road near Broughty Ferry
All you need to know as new Dundee Aldi set to open
2
Dunholm Road
Police probe death of man, 32, at house in Dundee
Sheriff Principal Gillian Wade KC inside the new Dundee justice hub. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
First look inside new £2.4m Dundee justice hub
Steven Bracy and Ian Higgins
Gas engineer chased by armed Dundee tenant who thought he was landlord's 'Trojan horse'
Darren Howey, Pride flag
Curfew for convicted dealer after Dundee Pride hate rant