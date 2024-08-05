Double-decker bus and car involved in Dundee crash

A double-decker bus and a car were involved in a crash in Dundee.

Five fire units were called to the scene on Strathmartine Road, near the junction with Brackens Road, just after 1.30pm on Monday.

The occupants of both vehicles had managed to get out before firefighters arrived.

It is understood an Xplore Dundee 22 service was involved but only had one passenger on board at the time.

The bus was removed but a black car was left damaged at the side of the road.

Five fire units sent to Strathmartine Road crash

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 1.37pm about a double-decker bus and a car being involved in a collision on Strathmartine Road.

“There were passengers on the bus but everyone managed to get off safely before the fire engines arrived.

“They were checked over by the Scottish Ambulance Service at the scene.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 1.31pm to attend a road traffic collision on Strathmartine Road, Dundee.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.”

The spokesperson confirmed that everyone involved was checked over at the scene by paramedics and released.

One woman who lives nearby said: “We heard this loud bang and came out to check everyone was OK. The front of the bus was in a mess.

“There was only one passenger on board and she went out via the fire exit.

“There were four fire engines, three police cars and an ambulance here.”

One driver said: “I was on my way home when police started diverting traffic away from the top of Strathmartine Road close to the junction with Brackens Road.

“Fire engines and an ambulance were also at the scene, but I was too far away to see what happened.

“With such a big emergency response, I hope everyone is OK.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

It comes after a van burst into flames after a crash with a car at Newbigging in Angus, a short distance from Dundee, earlier on Monday.