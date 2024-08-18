Motorcyclist, 16, fighting for life after crash with car in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motorcyclist, 16, fighting for life after crash with car in Dundee

He was riding an off-road electric motorbike when the crash happened.

By Stephen Eighteen
Fintry Drive after crash between off-road electric motorbike and car
Fintry Drive was closed for around five hours for police to investigate. Image supplied

A 16-year-old motorcyclist is fighting for his life in hospital after a collision with a car in Dundee.

He was riding an off-road electric motorbike when the crash happened on Saturday night.

The vehicle collided with a grey Fiat 500 on Fintry Drive, near Fintryside, shortly after 7.35pm.

The 16-year-old was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken by ambulance to Ninewells.

His condition is described by hospital staff as critical.

The 66-year-old female driver of the Fiat 500 was uninjured.

Three electric bikes seen in Fintry Drive around time of crash

The road was closed for around five hours for police to investigate.

Constable Christopher Williams said: “Our inquiries are ongoing, and at this time we believe three off-road electric motorbikes had been seen in the area at the time, shortly before the incident.

“Anyone who was in the Fintry Drive area around the time of the incident, particularly anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage, should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3321 of 17 August 2024.”

