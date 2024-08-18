Motorcyclist, 16, fighting for life after crash with car in Dundee

A 16-year-old motorcyclist is fighting for his life in hospital after a collision with a car in Dundee.

He was riding an off-road electric motorbike when the crash happened on Saturday night.

The vehicle collided with a grey Fiat 500 on Fintry Drive, near Fintryside, shortly after 7.35pm.

The 16-year-old was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken by ambulance to Ninewells.

His condition is described by hospital staff as critical.

The 66-year-old female driver of the Fiat 500 was uninjured.

Three electric bikes seen in Fintry Drive around time of crash

The road was closed for around five hours for police to investigate.

Constable Christopher Williams said: “Our inquiries are ongoing, and at this time we believe three off-road electric motorbikes had been seen in the area at the time, shortly before the incident.

“Anyone who was in the Fintry Drive area around the time of the incident, particularly anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage, should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3321 of 17 August 2024.”