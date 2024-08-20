Tributes to ‘soft-hearted’ Dundee bouncer Big B, 26, found dead in his home

Tributes have been paid to “soft-hearted” Dundee bouncer Big B, whose body has been found in his home in the Dryburgh area of the city.

It is thought that Brandon Mcilavery, 26, died around a week before his body was discovered.

His family say his death remains unexplained while they await the results of a post-mortem.

Brandon lived alone and hadn’t been heard from for a week, sparking his uncle Jay Mcilavery to make the grim discovery.

Family had to break down door of Brandon’s Dryburgh home

Jay said: “It seems Brandon was last in touch with people on August 2 when he was meant to have a shift.

“By August 10 I had become really concerned and went to his flat.

“We had to call the police to break down the door and that was when we found him.

“We don’t know exactly when he passed away – it was sometime in those eight days.

“It is so sad and traumatic.”

After Brandon’s mum left him when he was just six months old he grew up with Jay and his mum Fiona, Brandon’s aunt.

“He was technically my nephew but he was more like my brother,” he said.

Dundee bouncer made friends wherever he went

Jay said that Brandon was well-known throughout Dundee, working in security and as a bouncer at nightclubs such as Rewinds, the Ice Arena and Casa.

He was also regularly worked in security for Dundee FC at Dens Park.

Jay said: “He was commonly known as Big B.

“He was a big soft-hearted boy who made friends wherever he went.

“He touched the hearts of a lot of people with his kindness and willingness to do anything for anyone.”

He added: “Brandon spent his best efforts in life wanting to succeed and help and support everyone he could.

“He always gave everything of himself and never expected anything in return.

“He was always knocked back and every time would still bounce back with the support of his friends and family.

Many will know Brandon from his years working on the doors of clubs and events in Dundee.

“His face and presence was unique and he made a lot of friends through just being his standout self.”

Jay said Brandon struggled to cope with the sudden death of his best friend Kyle Stewart last year.

He said: “Kyle was a big part of Brandon’s life and they used to spend lots of time together.

“He never really recovered from that and would talk about him daily and visit him for hours on end in Birkhill Cemetery, reminiscing of the times they spent together.”

His family are now trying to raise £5,000 to pay for Brandon’s funeral.

Jay said: “We are all devastated by Brandon’s loss and were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service.

“We want to give Brandon the memorial he deserves, to honour his memory and say our last goodbyes.”

Tributes to former Lochee boxer

Brandon had been a member of Lochee Amateur Boxing Club when he was younger.

A spokesperson for the club said: “We were saddened to hear the news of one of our former members and boxer Brandon Mcilavery.

“Thoughts go out to his immediate family and friends. He will be remembered at Lochee as a gentle giant.”