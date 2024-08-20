Tributes to ‘soft-hearted’ Dundee bouncer Big B, 26, found dead in his home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes to ‘soft-hearted’ Dundee bouncer Big B, 26, found dead in his home

It's thought Brandon Mcilavery passed away around a week before he was discovered

By Lindsey Hamilton
Brandon Mcilavery was a 'gentle giant'. Image: Jay Mcilavery

Tributes have been paid to “soft-hearted” Dundee bouncer Big B, whose body has been found in his home in the Dryburgh area of the city.

It is thought that Brandon Mcilavery, 26, died around a week before his body was discovered.

His family say his death remains unexplained while they await the results of a post-mortem.

Brandon lived alone and hadn’t been heard from for a week, sparking his uncle Jay Mcilavery to make the grim discovery.

Family had to break down door of Brandon’s Dryburgh home

Jay said: “It seems Brandon was last in touch with people on August 2 when he was meant to have a shift.

“By August 10 I had become really concerned and went to his flat.

“We had to call the police to break down the door and that was when we found him.

“We don’t know exactly when he passed away – it was sometime in those eight days.

“It is so sad and traumatic.”

Brandon Mcilavery. Image: Jay Mcilavery

After Brandon’s mum left him when he was just six months old he grew up with Jay and his mum Fiona, Brandon’s aunt.

“He was technically my nephew but he was more like my brother,” he said.

Dundee bouncer made friends wherever he went

Jay said that Brandon was well-known throughout Dundee, working in security and as a bouncer at nightclubs such as Rewinds, the Ice Arena and Casa.

He was also regularly worked in security for Dundee FC at Dens Park.

Jay said: “He was commonly known as Big B.

“He was a big soft-hearted boy who made friends wherever he went.

Brandon as a child with his aunt Fiona, who brought him up, and nephew Jay Mcilavery. Image: Jay McilaverY

“He touched the hearts of a lot of people with his kindness and willingness to do anything for anyone.”

He added: “Brandon spent his best efforts in life wanting to succeed and help and support everyone he could.

“He always gave everything of himself and never expected anything in return.

“He was always knocked back and every time would still bounce back with the support of his friends and family.

Many will know Brandon from his years working on the doors of clubs and events in Dundee.

“His face and presence was unique and he made a lot of friends through just being his standout self.”

Brandon when he was younger. Image: Jay Mcilavery

Jay said Brandon struggled to cope with the sudden death of his best friend Kyle Stewart last year.

He said: “Kyle was a big part of Brandon’s life and they used to spend lots of time together.

“He never really recovered from that and would talk about him daily and visit him for hours on end in Birkhill Cemetery, reminiscing of the times they spent together.”

His family are now trying to raise £5,000 to pay for Brandon’s funeral.

Jay said: “We are all devastated by Brandon’s loss and were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service.

“We want to give Brandon the memorial he deserves, to honour his memory and say our last goodbyes.”

Tributes to former Lochee boxer

Brandon had been a member of Lochee Amateur Boxing Club when he was younger.

A spokesperson for the club said: “We were saddened to hear the news of one of our former members and boxer Brandon Mcilavery.

“Thoughts go out to his immediate family and friends. He will be remembered at Lochee as a gentle giant.”

Conversation