Dundee city centre could become 20mph zone as council plan approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee city centre could become 20mph zone as council plan approved

A series of road safety improvements were approved by councillors on Monday night.

By Laura Devlin
A 20mph zone sign.
More roads in Dundee could have a 20mph limit. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

Large swathes of Dundee – including the city centre – look set to become 20mph zones as council plans are given the green light.

At a committee meeting on Monday councillors approved a programme of road safety improvements to be rolled out across Dundee.

This included the conversion of dozens of areas into 20mph zones, which will be implemented over seven phases.

On the list are the city centre, Lochee, Blackness and Charleston.

The implementation of a 20mph zone in the city centre will not happen until phase seven.

Council chiefs say each phase will cost around £150,000 to complete and be funded by Transport Scotland.

Work already underway on 20mph zones

Initial work has already been completed in the areas earmarked for phase one – including Kirkton, St Mary’s, Ardler and Mid Craigie.

The 20mph zones in these areas will be implemented before the current financial year concludes.

Consultation will also begin for phase two in this time. The areas included are:

  • Camphill Road
  • Downie Park
  • Elmwood
  • Logie
  • Lawers Drive

No date has been given for the completion of phases three to seven as these are awaiting confirmation of funding.

But speaking at Monday’s committee meeting, head of sustainable transport and roads in Dundee, Ewan McNorton, said they hoped work would start as soon as possible.

Map of proposed Dundee 20mph zones

About a third of the city’s roads are currently under 20mph restrictions.

This will rise to 45% when the phase two areas are implemented.

The map below, produced by Dundee City Council, shows both existing and proposed 20mph zones and what phase they are scheduled for.

Existing and proposed 20mph zones in Dundee. Image: Dundee City Council/DC Thomson

The extension of 20mph zones across Dundee is an attempt to reduce road casualties.

These limits do not apply to main roads such as the Kingsway.

Charities, such as Brake, believe 20mph should be adopted on all urban roads across the UK.

The limit has already been introduced in some parts of Perth and Kinross, Angus and Fife.

More from Dundee

Inside the new Dundee Wagamama restaurant. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
First look inside new Dundee Wagamama restaurant
Dundee voters will go to the polls in two by-elections. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
4 Dundee schools to close during council by-elections
Police found cannabis farm
Forfar pool cannabis farm 'cleaner' was in UK illegally for dental work
Luke Pirie
Police told to arrest killer Dundee driver Luke Pirie after ban breach sentencing no-show
Freda Doig, pictured in 2017, and new traffic signals in Broughty Ferry
Broughty Ferry lollipop lady could soon be reinstated after uproar over threat to her…
Ballindean Road, Douglas
'Dead and uncared-for' dogs found in Dundee home
3
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
John Alexander bids emotional farewell to Dundee council colleagues
11
NHS Tayside has apologised for the issue. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
NHS Tayside patient appointments cancelled due to power outage
Mark Bain inside his e-scooter shop Skootz in Lyon Street, Dundee
E-scooter shop opens in Dundee due to demand from customers travelling to Edinburgh
8
Emergency services were called to a crash on Arran Drive on Tuesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson/Supplied
One person taken to hospital after crash on Dundee road

Conversation