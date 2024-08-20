One person taken to hospital after crash on Dundee road

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash in Dundee.

Police, two ambulances and two fire engines were called to the collision involving two cars on Arran Drive in Menzieshill at around 7.30am on Tuesday.

One person was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance.

A resident said police were directing traffic at the junction of Arran Drive and Charleston Drive.

He said: “I saw the aftermath of the crash just before 8am.

“A police car was blocking the road and two fire engines were in attendance.

“There was an officer directing traffic as two ambulances were arriving at the scene.

“It looked like one of the occupants of the vehicles had an injury to his head.”

Two ambulances and fire engines called to Arran Drive crash

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 7.36am today to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Arran Drive, Dundee.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and one patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 7.30am on Tuesday, we received a report of a crash on Charleston Drive, Dundee involving two vehicles.

“Scottish Ambulance Service were contacted.

“The road reopened around 8am.”