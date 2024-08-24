Dundee burger joint launches ‘extreme’ eating challenge with some of world’s hottest chillis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee burger joint launches ‘extreme’ eating challenge with some of world’s hottest chillis

Diners can brave tasting the Carolina Reaper and the ghost pepper at Side Street Burgers on Arbroath Road.

By Ben MacDonald
Side Street Burger's North West Spiciest Challenge is coming to Dundee
Side Street Burgers' North West Spiciest Challenge is coming to Dundee. Image: Supplied

A Dundee burger joint is launching an “extreme” eating challenge featuring some of the world’s hottest chillis.

Diners can brave dishes made with the likes of the Carolina Reaper and the ghost pepper at Side Street Burgers.

The North West Spiciest Challenge – a nod to the Manchester chain’s base – launches next Friday (August 30) for a month.

Side Street Burgers moved into Arbroath Road – next to Aldi – in April as part of an expansion in Scotland.

Yasir Khan, operations manager, said: “Following the successful launch of our Dundee, Edinburgh and Bonnyrigg branches in Scotland, we began to have a huge demand from the customers to bring the North West Spiciest Challenge to this part of the UK.

Side Street Burgers on Arbroath Road, Dundee. Image: Supplied

“Many people were requesting it on their visits after seeing it on TikTok and Instagram, mentioning they don’t have much like this in the area.

“We want to give the people of Dundee a real challenge they may have never come across before, and to try it with their close friends and family.

“When we launched the challenge in Manchester, we felt a presence of community where people came in and motivated those trying it.

“We know the people of Dundee are supportive of one another. The positivity across the store will be huge, with people pushing others to finish the challenge.”

Participants can choose to eat a chicken or beef burger cooked with the “hottest ingredients” and spices with an “extreme degree of heat”.

Yasir said: “These include, but aren’t limited to, Carolina Reaper and ghost chilli peppers, Carolina Reaper pepper puree, powders and sauces.

“This will be in a burger which needs to be finished, as well as a five-minute afterburn, before being able to consume any liquids.

“Participants will also be given a pair of black gloves and milk.

Participants will have to sign a waiver before taking on the challenge. Image: Supplied
The challenge will run for a month. Image: Supplied

“It’s very simple for people to take part. Just turn up to our Dundee store, be over 18 – you must show ID – and sign the waiver.

“This challenge isn’t for the faint-hearted. It’s clearly indicated on the waiver – one of the lines says, ‘I’m an idiot and over the age of 18’.”

Anyone able to complete the challenge will be given the food for free, a t-shirt and two ‘cheesed-up’ meals on their next visit – along with being inducted into the firm’s hall of fame on social media.

If spicy burgers aren’t your thing, The Courier has created a list of some of Dundee’s cosiest cafes to visit.

More from Dundee

Some of the best nurseries in Dundee.
Dundee's top-rated nurseries revealed
Peter Stewart with the overgrown hedge on Stirling Avenue in Dundee.
Dundee OAPs say 'nightmare' 12-foot hedge makes it hard to reach their front door
4
Chris Gaffney at Dens Park last season. Image: David Young
Dundee FC pays tribute to stadium team member Chris Gaffney who has died
Thomson Family Butchers on Strathmartine Road will close on September 28. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Family-run Dundee butchers closing after nearly 40 years
6
Michael Cosgrove
Dundee guitarist who bought stun gun after 'murder threats' from neighbour is spared jail
traffic chaos Dundee
Dundee city centre traffic chaos after breakdown on Tay Road Bridge
6
Dundee brothel madam faces life sentence after being found guilty of running prostitutes
New Dundee City Council Leader Mark Flynn. Image: Paul Reid
We put your top priorities to new Dundee City Council leader - this is…
7
Police on the grounds of St Clement's RC and Camperdown Primary School, Dundee
Police on grounds of Dundee primary schools after car smashed up in car park
The new Dundee Aldi opened on Thursday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Shoppers welcome opening of 'fabulous' new Dundee Aldi
5

Conversation