Dundee burger joint launches ‘extreme’ eating challenge with some of world’s hottest chillis

A Dundee burger joint is launching an “extreme” eating challenge featuring some of the world’s hottest chillis.

Diners can brave dishes made with the likes of the Carolina Reaper and the ghost pepper at Side Street Burgers.

The North West Spiciest Challenge – a nod to the Manchester chain’s base – launches next Friday (August 30) for a month.

Side Street Burgers moved into Arbroath Road – next to Aldi – in April as part of an expansion in Scotland.

Yasir Khan, operations manager, said: “Following the successful launch of our Dundee, Edinburgh and Bonnyrigg branches in Scotland, we began to have a huge demand from the customers to bring the North West Spiciest Challenge to this part of the UK.

“Many people were requesting it on their visits after seeing it on TikTok and Instagram, mentioning they don’t have much like this in the area.

“We want to give the people of Dundee a real challenge they may have never come across before, and to try it with their close friends and family.

“When we launched the challenge in Manchester, we felt a presence of community where people came in and motivated those trying it.

“We know the people of Dundee are supportive of one another. The positivity across the store will be huge, with people pushing others to finish the challenge.”

Participants can choose to eat a chicken or beef burger cooked with the “hottest ingredients” and spices with an “extreme degree of heat”.

Yasir said: “These include, but aren’t limited to, Carolina Reaper and ghost chilli peppers, Carolina Reaper pepper puree, powders and sauces.

“This will be in a burger which needs to be finished, as well as a five-minute afterburn, before being able to consume any liquids.

“Participants will also be given a pair of black gloves and milk.

“It’s very simple for people to take part. Just turn up to our Dundee store, be over 18 – you must show ID – and sign the waiver.

“This challenge isn’t for the faint-hearted. It’s clearly indicated on the waiver – one of the lines says, ‘I’m an idiot and over the age of 18’.”

Anyone able to complete the challenge will be given the food for free, a t-shirt and two ‘cheesed-up’ meals on their next visit – along with being inducted into the firm’s hall of fame on social media.

