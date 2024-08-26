Liverpool FC owner’s £66 million superyacht spotted off Broughty Ferry

A £66 million superyacht belonging to Liverpool FC owner John W Henry has been spotted off Broughty Ferry.

Elysian, a 66-metre-long vessel, docked in the Tay – between Broughty Ferry and Tayport – on Monday morning.

It travelled to the Tay from Aberdeen, where it was berthed over the weekend.

Locals said those on board the luxury yacht appeared to be using a smaller boat to reach the shore.

Superyacht Elysian visits the Tay

It is understood Henry was among them.

The yacht has since moved out towards Barry Buddon.

One onlooker said: “I think it belongs to the owner of a Premier League football team as I’d read it was up in Aberdeen yesterday.

“We were walking along the beach this morning when we spotted it.

“You think they’d rather be in the Mediterranean at this time of year with a boat like that.”

Elysian’s arrival in the Tay was mentioned by Liverpool fan group KopTalkTV on YouTube.

In the video, the host said: “Don’t assume that he is in the UK just because the yacht’s in the UK.

John Henry’s superyacht spotted off Broughty Ferry after Liverpool game

“Maybe if you see him at the game then he’s obviously there, and what happened – he turned up at the game.”

The reason for the visit has not been confirmed but some locals have speculated Henry may be heading to the Old Course in St Andrews.

The yacht, which sails under the Cayman Islands flag, was built in Germany.

With a top speed of 16.5 knots, it has an outdoor swimming pool, helipad, spa centre and gym and glass lift.

There is room on board for up to 12 guests and 17 crew.

Previously named Ester III, the yacht was once owned by Russian entrepreneur Georgy Bedzhamov.

American businessman Henry – who also owns the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins – bought the ship in 2016.