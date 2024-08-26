Liverpool FC owner’s £66 million superyacht spotted off Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liverpool FC owner’s £66 million superyacht spotted off Broughty Ferry

Elysian, owned American businessman John W Henry, has a helipad and heated pool.

By Ben MacDonald & Andrew Robson
Superyacht Elysian with Tentsmuir Forest in the background. Image: Paul Reid
Superyacht Elysian with Tentsmuir Forest in the background. Image: Paul Reid

A £66 million superyacht belonging to Liverpool FC owner John W Henry has been spotted off Broughty Ferry.

Elysian, a 66-metre-long vessel, docked in the Tay – between Broughty Ferry and Tayport – on Monday morning.

It travelled to the Tay from Aberdeen, where it was berthed over the weekend.

Locals said those on board the luxury yacht appeared to be using a smaller boat to reach the shore.

Superyacht Elysian visits the Tay

It is understood Henry was among them.

The yacht has since moved out towards Barry Buddon.

One onlooker said: “I think it belongs to the owner of a Premier League football team as I’d read it was up in Aberdeen yesterday.

“We were walking along the beach this morning when we spotted it.

The Elysian travels across the Tay
John W Henry’s superyacht, Elysian, pictured off Broughty Ferry and Tayport. Image: Graham Harvey
The yacht pictured from Tayport on Monday. Image: Graham Harvey

“You think they’d rather be in the Mediterranean at this time of year with a boat like that.”

Elysian’s arrival in the Tay was mentioned by Liverpool fan group KopTalkTV on YouTube.

In the video, the host said: “Don’t assume that he is in the UK just because the yacht’s in the UK.

John Henry’s superyacht spotted off Broughty Ferry after Liverpool game

“Maybe if you see him at the game then he’s obviously there, and what happened – he turned up at the game.”

The reason for the visit has not been confirmed but some locals have speculated Henry may be heading to the Old Course in St Andrews.

The yacht, which sails under the Cayman Islands flag, was built in Germany.

With a top speed of 16.5 knots, it has an outdoor swimming pool, helipad, spa centre and gym and glass lift.

The vessel spotted from Broughty Ferry beach. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Those on board used a smaller boat to get ashore. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

There is room on board for up to 12 guests and 17 crew.

Previously named Ester III, the yacht was once owned by Russian entrepreneur Georgy Bedzhamov.

American businessman Henry – who also owns the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins – bought the ship in 2016.

Conversation