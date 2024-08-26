Man, 45, and woman, 44, hospitalised after ‘hammer attack’ on Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man, 45, and woman, 44, hospitalised after ‘hammer attack’ on Dundee street

Police taped off part of Ballindean Road in Douglas after the early-hours incident.

By Lindsey Hamilton & Andrew Robson
A police van and police tape on Ballindean Road in Dundee after the suspected hammer attack. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
A police van and police tape on Ballindean Road in Dundee after the suspected hammer attack. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A man and a woman have been treated in hospital after a suspected hammer attack on a Dundee street.

The pair were attacked on Ballindean Road in the early hours of Sunday.

The duo – a 45-year-old man and a woman aged 44 – were taken to Ninewells Hospital.

The extent of their injuries has not been confirmed.

Police suspect a hammer was used in the assault.

Forensics officers on Ballindean Road after ‘hammer attack’

The area was taped off on Sunday while police, including forensics officers, carried out their investigation.

A police van remained outside a house on the street on Monday.

One resident said: “Police taped off an area of pavement just along from the house.

“Forensics later arrived and were taking samples of something from the ground.

“We’ve heard that someone was hit over the head with a hammer.

“Police remained at the scene all day and into the night, with CID going in and out of the property.”

Police probe serious assault

Another resident said: “One of my neighbours told me they’d heard a loud bang around 4am on Sunday.

“There had been a gathering of people at a house along the street.

“I’m not really sure what’s happened but police remained at the scene all day yesterday and people in protective suits were going in and out of the property last night.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.35am on Sunday, police received a report of the serious assault of a 45-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman at a property in the Ballindean Road area of Dundee.

“Both were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and inquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no concern for the wider public.”

More from Dundee

Superyacht Elysian with Tentsmuir Forest in the background. Image: Paul Reid
Liverpool FC owner’s £66 million superyacht spotted off Broughty Ferry
Thilina Rajapathira, Moncur Crescent
Drink-drive carer flipped car on Dundee street
Manager Lisa Guild and owner Laura Mooney at the new Grow and Learn Childcare nursery. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Former primary school teacher opens new Dundee nursery
Commercial Street in Dundee.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee mum 'terrified' after 'attempted abduction' of 4-year-old daughter
16
Police were called to Commercial Street on Sunday.
Probe as 'man approaches young girl' on Dundee street
Duncan Ferguson salutes supporters at Tannadice
Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson to release 'brutally honest' autobiography
Police closed Dalmahoy Drive on Saturday after a child was hit by a car.
Girl, 8, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee
Luke Pirie
Dundee child killer given unpaid work for flouting driving ban
Police closed Dalmahoy Drive on Saturday after a child was hit by a car.
Crash between child and car closes Dundee street
3
Side Street Burger's North West Spiciest Challenge is coming to Dundee
Dundee burger joint launches 'extreme' eating challenge with some of world's hottest chillis
2

Conversation