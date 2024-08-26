Man, 45, and woman, 44, hospitalised after ‘hammer attack’ on Dundee street

A man and a woman have been treated in hospital after a suspected hammer attack on a Dundee street.

The pair were attacked on Ballindean Road in the early hours of Sunday.

The duo – a 45-year-old man and a woman aged 44 – were taken to Ninewells Hospital.

The extent of their injuries has not been confirmed.

Police suspect a hammer was used in the assault.

Forensics officers on Ballindean Road after ‘hammer attack’

The area was taped off on Sunday while police, including forensics officers, carried out their investigation.

A police van remained outside a house on the street on Monday.

One resident said: “Police taped off an area of pavement just along from the house.

“Forensics later arrived and were taking samples of something from the ground.

“We’ve heard that someone was hit over the head with a hammer.

“Police remained at the scene all day and into the night, with CID going in and out of the property.”

Police probe serious assault

Another resident said: “One of my neighbours told me they’d heard a loud bang around 4am on Sunday.

“There had been a gathering of people at a house along the street.

“I’m not really sure what’s happened but police remained at the scene all day yesterday and people in protective suits were going in and out of the property last night.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.35am on Sunday, police received a report of the serious assault of a 45-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman at a property in the Ballindean Road area of Dundee.

“Both were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and inquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no concern for the wider public.”