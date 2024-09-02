Dundee Two men charged after ‘robbery’ at Dundee shop Police were called to Hilltown just before 8am on Monday. By Chloe Burrell September 2 2024, 3:17pm September 2 2024, 3:17pm Share Two men charged after ‘robbery’ at Dundee shop Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5073582/men-charged-hilltown-shop-robbery/ Copy Link Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Google Street View Two men have been charged after an alleged robbery at a shop in Dundee. Police were called to Hilltown just before 8am on Monday. It is alleged the two men, aged 28 and 34, threatened staff and made off with some items. The men were treated nearby a short time later. Nobody was injured. Police Scotland has confirmed the men are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.