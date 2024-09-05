Expansion of Dundee Western Gateway development set for approval – six years after application submitted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Expansion of Dundee Western Gateway development set for approval – six years after application submitted

Springfield Properties are seeking permission to build an additional 215 homes on the edge of the city.

By Laura Devlin
Hundreds of homes could be built on land to the east of Dykes of Gray Road. Image: Springfield Properties.
Plans to expand a major Dundee housing development look set to be approved – six years after the application was first submitted.

Springfield Properties are seeking permission to build an additional 215 homes at Western Gateway on the edge of the city.

Under the proposals, a total of 165 houses and 50 flats would be built on land to the east of Dykes of Gray Road.

The houses would be a mix of three and four-bedroom properties, whilst the flats would comprise of two and three-bedroom properties.

An application seeking planning permission for the development was first submitted by Springfield Properties in 2018.

And council planning chiefs have now recommended the proposals be given the green-light.

26 objections raised

A report, which will go before councillors on Dundee’s planning committee on Monday, details a fresh public consultation on the plans was held in July this year.

More than two dozen objections were lodged, raising concerns over the scale of the development, the increase in traffic and the impact on the area’s drainage and wildlife.

Also raised were fears over the lack of education provision in the area.

Springfield previously proposed building a primary school to serve the Western Gateway development and has allocated five acres of land for the site.

The proposed site layout. Image: Springfield Properties.

To help fund it, families who have already moved into the Western Gateway area paid an extra four-figure “roof tax” when buying their homes.

But the school plans were thrown into doubt last year after Dundee City Council failed to secure Scottish Government funding.

In February, it was revealed the estimated cost of building the education facility had soared to £25m.

Springfield say they will continue to work in partnership with Dundee City Council to “assist in the delivery” of the proposed primary school.

Some of the homes already built in the Western Gateway.

Despite the concerns raised in the public consultation, councillors will be asked to approved the application when they meet on Monday.

However, it is recommended planning permission should not be granted until Springfield agree to financially contribute towards the provision of a school and upgrades to roads.

