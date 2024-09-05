Expansion of Dundee Western Gateway development set for approval – six years after application submitted

Plans to expand a major Dundee housing development look set to be approved – six years after the application was first submitted.

Springfield Properties are seeking permission to build an additional 215 homes at Western Gateway on the edge of the city.

Under the proposals, a total of 165 houses and 50 flats would be built on land to the east of Dykes of Gray Road.

The houses would be a mix of three and four-bedroom properties, whilst the flats would comprise of two and three-bedroom properties.

An application seeking planning permission for the development was first submitted by Springfield Properties in 2018.

And council planning chiefs have now recommended the proposals be given the green-light.

26 objections raised

A report, which will go before councillors on Dundee’s planning committee on Monday, details a fresh public consultation on the plans was held in July this year.

More than two dozen objections were lodged, raising concerns over the scale of the development, the increase in traffic and the impact on the area’s drainage and wildlife.

Also raised were fears over the lack of education provision in the area.

Springfield previously proposed building a primary school to serve the Western Gateway development and has allocated five acres of land for the site.

To help fund it, families who have already moved into the Western Gateway area paid an extra four-figure “roof tax” when buying their homes.

But the school plans were thrown into doubt last year after Dundee City Council failed to secure Scottish Government funding.

In February, it was revealed the estimated cost of building the education facility had soared to £25m.

Springfield say they will continue to work in partnership with Dundee City Council to “assist in the delivery” of the proposed primary school.

Despite the concerns raised in the public consultation, councillors will be asked to approved the application when they meet on Monday.

However, it is recommended planning permission should not be granted until Springfield agree to financially contribute towards the provision of a school and upgrades to roads.