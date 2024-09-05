Broughty Ferry wine shop closes as owner reveals plans to ‘start afresh’

A Broughty Ferry wine shop has closed, with the owner revealing plans to “start afresh” with the firm.

McNicoll and Cairnie on Gray Street, known for its selection of wine, whisky and gin, has shut up shop.

In a Facebook post, owner Euan McNicoll cited the “massive increase” in business rates on the building as he explained the decision.

He said: “I’m making some changes to the business. Starting afresh, if you like.

“But not from the shop, and there are a few reasons.

“Tastings, events, private parties, weddings, wholesale and ‘good’ retail are all doing well and I will keep those going.

“In the past the shop building benefited from the Small Business Rates Relief Scheme.

“But the building has been revalued, and shortly it will be subject to a rates bill of £8,000 per annum.

“It used to be zero, so the massive increase is not sustainable.”

‘Final straw’

Mr McNicoll also mentioned “family reasons” in his heartfelt post.

And he expressed fears over footfall and how a decline could impact the fortunes of other local firms.

He went on: “I imagine there will be a number of business owners in the Ferry who will be going through the same thought process as I have.

“That [the increase in business rates] was pretty much the final straw, but there is also the general decline in footfall in the high street and you’ll have seen this for yourselves if you follow the news or even walk around the Ferry during the week.”

He says he will still be selling wine and will deliver door-to-door, with tasting sessions and sampling events planned for Broughty Ferry and further afield.

Mr McNicoll added: “I’ll still have all your favourites, but I’ll also produce a regular catalogue so the range will change more frequently; you can request an email copy and I‘m thinking about a hard copy too.

“And whatever you’d like to order, I’ll deliver along with an invoice so you don’t even have to leave the house and you can pay straight to the bank.

“For those of you (both of you) who have enjoyed a chat in the shop, so have I.

“It might just have to take place at your door for the foreseeable future; or you can put the kettle on…

“Thanks to all of you who have sent messages of support. A big change, but not an ending.

“Let’s see if we can make it work.”