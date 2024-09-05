Broughty Ferry wine shop closes as owner reveals plans to ‘start afresh’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry wine shop closes as owner reveals plans to ‘start afresh’

The Gray Street retailer will continue to trade while on the hunt for a new venue.

By Chloe Burrell
McNicoll and Cairnie in Broughty Ferry.
McNicoll and Cairnie in Broughty Ferry has closed. Image: Google Street View

A Broughty Ferry wine shop has closed, with the owner revealing plans to “start afresh” with the firm.

McNicoll and Cairnie on Gray Street, known for its selection of wine, whisky and gin, has shut up shop.

In a Facebook post, owner Euan McNicoll cited the “massive increase” in business rates on the building as he explained the decision.

He said: “I’m making some changes to the business. Starting afresh, if you like.

“But not from the shop, and there are a few reasons.

“Tastings, events, private parties, weddings, wholesale and ‘good’ retail are all doing well and I will keep those going.

“In the past the shop building benefited from the Small Business Rates Relief Scheme.

“But the building has been revalued, and shortly it will be subject to a rates bill of £8,000 per annum.

“It used to be zero, so the massive increase is not sustainable.”

‘Final straw’

Mr McNicoll also mentioned “family reasons” in his heartfelt post.

And he expressed fears over footfall and how a decline could impact the fortunes of other local firms.

He went on: “I imagine there will be a number of business owners in the Ferry who will be going through the same thought process as I have.

“That [the increase in business rates] was pretty much the final straw, but there is also the general decline in footfall in the high street and you’ll have seen this for yourselves if you follow the news or even walk around the Ferry during the week.”

He says he will still be selling wine and will deliver door-to-door, with tasting sessions and sampling events planned for Broughty Ferry and further afield.

Mr McNicoll added: “I’ll still have all your favourites, but I’ll also produce a regular catalogue so the range will change more frequently; you can request an email copy and I‘m thinking about a hard copy too.

“And whatever you’d like to order, I’ll deliver along with an invoice so you don’t even have to leave the house and you can pay straight to the bank.

“For those of you (both of you) who have enjoyed a chat in the shop, so have I.

“It might just have to take place at your door for the foreseeable future; or you can put the kettle on…

“Thanks to all of you who have sent messages of support. A big change, but not an ending.

“Let’s see if we can make it work.”

