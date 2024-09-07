Dundee Police hunt for driver and two passengers who ‘ran off’ after car stopped in Dundee The car was stopped in Lochee on Saturday afternoon. By Kieran Webster September 7 2024, 3:04pm September 7 2024, 3:04pm Share Police hunt for driver and two passengers who ‘ran off’ after car stopped in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5077563/police-hunt-driver-passengers-coupar-angus-road-locheee-dunee/ Copy Link 0 comment Police stopped a car on Coupar Angus Road in Dundee on Saturday. Image: Supplied Police are searching for the driver and two passengers of a car that was stopped in Dundee. Officers stopped the car on Coupar Angus Road in Lochee just after 1.30pm on Saturday. The trio ran off, and police are continuing to attempt to trace them. It is unknown why police officers stopped the car. The driver and two passengers ran off after the car was stopped. Image: Supplied A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Saturday, officers stopped a car on Coupar Angus Road, Dundee. “The driver and two passengers from the car ran off from police. “Inquiries are ongoing to trace them.”
