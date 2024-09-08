Man, 58, charged after armed police and negotiators called to Dundee flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man, 58, charged after armed police and negotiators called to Dundee flat

Officers were called to a 'disturbance' within a flat on Albert Street.

By Ellidh Aitken & James Simpson
Armed police outside a flat on Albert Street. Image: Supplied
Armed police outside a flat on Albert Street. Image: Supplied

A 58-year-old man has been charged after armed police and negotiators were called to a flat in Dundee.

Officers were called to Albert Street in Stobswell at around 2.40pm on Saturday after a “disturbance” within a flat.

Several police vehicles were also spotted on Morgan Street during the incident.

The nature of the disturbance has not been confirmed.

The man is due to appear in court on Monday.

An image from doorbell footage showing officers at the scene. Image: Supplied
Police were also spotted on Morgan Street during the incident. Image: Supplied

One woman who lives in the block said things “escalated quickly” after police were initially called just after 2pm.

“There were armed police there shortly after and we were told to stay inside our houses and lock our doors and a cordon was erected outside.

“There was a lot of shouting in the block before and during the incident but we couldn’t determine what was being said.

“There were so many police here – I was in total disbelief at this happening in our block.”

Man due in court after Albert Street armed police incident

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.40pm on Saturday, police received a report of a man causing a disturbance within a flat on Albert Street, Dundee.

“Officers, including police negotiators, attended and a 58-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.”

More from Dundee

Sheriff Paul Brown
Sheriff considered sending Dundee abuser for high court sentencing
Locals reported a large police presence on Ballindean Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 35, charged after 'disturbance' on Dundee street
Police stopping a car on Coupar Angus Road in Dundee.
Police hunt for driver and two passengers who 'ran off' after car stopped in…
5
The railway line is closed at Leuchars. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy to Dundee railway line reopens at Leuchars after signalling fault
Ninewells Hospital. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Which Tayside and Fife buildings still have Raac concrete a year on?
Brian Middleton
Psychotic stalker who plagued Dundee sisters sent his hair from Perth Prison
Darren Reilly. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee man 'told to return to council flat' despite suffering 'homophobic abuse and violence'
5
Evening telegraph sport CR0005049 G Jennings pics, SSFA Junior schools sevens at Dawson park, Longhaugh V Craigowl, friday 7th december.
Dundee youth football chief resigns over ‘unbearable pressure’
2
CCTV of two women in Overgate Shopping Centre police want to speak to. Image: Police Scotland
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee Primark 'high-value' theft suspects may have fled country
4
Shochu bar inside Oshibori in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
First look inside new Japanese bar in Dundee
3

Conversation