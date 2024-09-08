Man, 58, charged after armed police and negotiators called to Dundee flat

A 58-year-old man has been charged after armed police and negotiators were called to a flat in Dundee.

Officers were called to Albert Street in Stobswell at around 2.40pm on Saturday after a “disturbance” within a flat.

Several police vehicles were also spotted on Morgan Street during the incident.

The nature of the disturbance has not been confirmed.

The man is due to appear in court on Monday.

One woman who lives in the block said things “escalated quickly” after police were initially called just after 2pm.

“There were armed police there shortly after and we were told to stay inside our houses and lock our doors and a cordon was erected outside.

“There was a lot of shouting in the block before and during the incident but we couldn’t determine what was being said.

“There were so many police here – I was in total disbelief at this happening in our block.”

Man due in court after Albert Street armed police incident

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.40pm on Saturday, police received a report of a man causing a disturbance within a flat on Albert Street, Dundee.

“Officers, including police negotiators, attended and a 58-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.”