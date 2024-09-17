Three guinea pigs abandoned at Dundee beauty spot as owner branded ‘heartless’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Three guinea pigs abandoned at Dundee beauty spot as owner branded ‘heartless’

The three stricken animals were found huddled together under a branch.

By Neil Henderson
The three guinea pigs were abandoned at Templeton Woods in Dundee.
The three guinea pigs were abandoned at Templeton Woods in Dundee. Image: Sheilian Brown /DC Thomson

A pet owner who dumped three guinea pigs at a Dundee beauty spot has been branded “heartless and callous” by animal rescue volunteers.

The guinea pigs were discovered huddled together under a branch by a man walking in Templeton Woods on Monday evening.

It is thought the malnourished trio may not have had the strength to survive much longer had they not been found.

They had been dumped close to a path in the woods, opposite Birkhill Cemetery.

Rescuers coaxed the abandoned guinea pigs into a box.
Rescuers coaxed the abandoned guinea pigs into a box. Image: Sheilian Brown

Charleston resident Sheilian Brown, 42, responded to a post on Facebook calling for help.

She told The Courier the guinea pigs were in a bad way.

‘Cruel’

“I saw the post on social media about them being found abandoned and for help so immediately drove up to Templeton Woods,” she said.

“Thankfully a man had found them.

“Initially it was thought there was just one abandoned guinea pig but when I lifted the branch I was shocked to see that there were three huddled together.

“We eventually coaxed them into a box.

“I can’t believe someone could do such a cruel thing.

Templeton Woods in Dundee.

“I’m just glad the animals, which had obviously been someone’s pets until very recently, were saved.”

Volunteers from animal rescue group Missing Pets Dundee and Angus collected the trio before transferring them to Dundee-based guinea pig charity Cavy Capers Rescue.

The animals were cared for overnight and will be handed over to animal welfare officers from the SSPCA on Tuesday.

‘No need to abandon any animals’

Nicky Beaton, who runs Missing Pets Dundee and Angus, branded those responsible as “heartless and callous”.

Nicky also said the quick-thinking actions of the public ensured the pets’ survival.

“It’s obvious the guinea pigs were deliberately left in the woods, which is a disgusting and shocking thing to do,” she said.

“It doesn’t matter what the owner’s circumstances are there is always support at hand.

“There is absolutely no need to abandon any animal whatsoever.

“To leave them for dead is just heartless and callous and such a cruel thing to do.”

Conversation