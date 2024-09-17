Three guinea pigs abandoned at Dundee beauty spot as owner branded ‘heartless’

A pet owner who dumped three guinea pigs at a Dundee beauty spot has been branded “heartless and callous” by animal rescue volunteers.

The guinea pigs were discovered huddled together under a branch by a man walking in Templeton Woods on Monday evening.

It is thought the malnourished trio may not have had the strength to survive much longer had they not been found.

They had been dumped close to a path in the woods, opposite Birkhill Cemetery.

Charleston resident Sheilian Brown, 42, responded to a post on Facebook calling for help.

She told The Courier the guinea pigs were in a bad way.

‘Cruel’

“I saw the post on social media about them being found abandoned and for help so immediately drove up to Templeton Woods,” she said.

“Thankfully a man had found them.

“Initially it was thought there was just one abandoned guinea pig but when I lifted the branch I was shocked to see that there were three huddled together.

“We eventually coaxed them into a box.

“I can’t believe someone could do such a cruel thing.

“I’m just glad the animals, which had obviously been someone’s pets until very recently, were saved.”

Volunteers from animal rescue group Missing Pets Dundee and Angus collected the trio before transferring them to Dundee-based guinea pig charity Cavy Capers Rescue.

The animals were cared for overnight and will be handed over to animal welfare officers from the SSPCA on Tuesday.

‘No need to abandon any animals’

Nicky Beaton, who runs Missing Pets Dundee and Angus, branded those responsible as “heartless and callous”.

Nicky also said the quick-thinking actions of the public ensured the pets’ survival.

“It’s obvious the guinea pigs were deliberately left in the woods, which is a disgusting and shocking thing to do,” she said.

“It doesn’t matter what the owner’s circumstances are there is always support at hand.

“There is absolutely no need to abandon any animal whatsoever.

“To leave them for dead is just heartless and callous and such a cruel thing to do.”