Dundee Olympia bosses take action after users caught sneaking into gym without paying

Bosses at the Olympia in Dundee have been forced to take action after users were caught sneaking into the gym without paying.

It is claimed one person in a group has been paying legitimately and then prising a door open to let others in for free at the crisis-hit leisure centre.

A source told The Courier it has happened several times and has been causing a “headache” for staff.

It has not been confirmed whether one group or multiple groups are responsible.

The source said: “In this instance, it isn’t the swimming pools that are the issue.

“Staff have got a major problem with folk using the stairwell at the public walkway to gain entry to the gym.

“Someone is paying and then helping others to gain access by opening a door.

“This has apparently been an issue on a daily basis in recent weeks and causing major problems – it’s a real headache for staff.

“The trouble is, they previously manned the desk inside inside the gym but there is no one there now.

“Also, the cafe area is deserted so they’re sneaking in.

“A few service users were telling me they have seen it first-hand with folk helping others get in.”

A spokesman for Leisure Culture and Dundee confirmed measures are now in place to stop this happening.

He said: “We are aware of recent incidents and have implemented measures to address these and identify those responsible.

“We remain committed to ensuring that our facilities are welcoming inclusive spaces for all and we won’t tolerate anti-social behaviour.”

The Olympia has faced a series of problems in recent years after the swimming pools were shut for more than two years for £6 million of repairs.

Earlier this month, it emerged a traffic light had fallen from the flume just weeks before a metal rod also fell while swimmers were using the pool.

The Courier also revealed how staff had to be hosed down after the toddler pool was “super-dosed” with chemicals just before the centre reopened to the public.