Doomed Dundee RBS bank given temporary reprieve

A Royal Bank of Scotland branch in Dundee has been given a stay of execution.

The RBS at Kingsway Circus was set to close its doors for the final time on October 8.

However, bosses have given the Strathmartine Road bank a reprieve due to legislative changes aimed at protecting free access to cash.

It is unknown when the bank will now close.

The bank is owned by NatWest – a third of which is publicly owned.

Bosses previously said redundancies would be made voluntarily where possible, but otherwise, it would seek to support those who lose their jobs.

Dundee RBS ‘temporary reprieve welcome’

Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick said: “This temporary reprieve is welcome, but it is by no means permanent.

“I have written to NatWest again to urge them to keep the branch open permanently.

“While NatWest will now have to assess the impact of their proposed closure on the local community, there is no guarantee that this will prevent the bank from ultimately closing.

“The new access to cash rules are a step in the right direction, but they simply do not go far enough.

“The regulator lacks the power to block branch closures and there is a lack of clarity about what is considered ‘reasonable provision’ of cash deposit and withdrawal services.

“This could mean that the closure of the Kingsway branch has simply been delayed, rather than stopped.

“That’s why I am calling on the Labour government at Westminster to strengthen banking legislation to ensure that all communities and local businesses have guaranteed access to the banking services that they need.”

Strathmartine councillor Stewart Hunter said: “The closure of this branch will have a huge impact on the local community.

“Dundee City Council made clear its opposition to the closure at committee in May.

“The NatWest Group must reconsider the planned closure and keep the branch open permanently.”

RBS on Dundee High Street will remain open after the previous announcement that 18 of its 80 branches would close.

The news of the closure came after the RBS in Broughty Ferry was shut down in November last year.