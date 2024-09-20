Doomed Dundee RBS bank given temporary reprieve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Doomed Dundee RBS bank given temporary reprieve

The branch was due to close in October.

By Kieran Webster
Royal Bank of Scotland branch at Dundee's Kingsway Circus.
The Royal Bank of Scotland Kingsway Circus branch has had its closure delayed. Image: Google Street View

A Royal Bank of Scotland branch in Dundee has been given a stay of execution.

The RBS at Kingsway Circus was set to close its doors for the final time on October 8.

However, bosses have given the Strathmartine Road bank a reprieve due to legislative changes aimed at protecting free access to cash.

It is unknown when the bank will now close.

The bank is owned by NatWest – a third of which is publicly owned.

Bosses previously said redundancies would be made voluntarily where possible, but otherwise, it would seek to support those who lose their jobs.

Dundee RBS ‘temporary reprieve welcome’

Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick said: “This temporary reprieve is welcome, but it is by no means permanent.

“I have written to NatWest again to urge them to keep the branch open permanently.

“While NatWest will now have to assess the impact of their proposed closure on the local community, there is no guarantee that this will prevent the bank from ultimately closing.

“The new access to cash rules are a step in the right direction, but they simply do not go far enough.

“The regulator lacks the power to block branch closures and there is a lack of clarity about what is considered ‘reasonable provision’ of cash deposit and withdrawal services.

Joe Fitzpatrick MSP.
Joe Fitzpatrick MSP. Kris Miller/DC Thomson

“This could mean that the closure of the Kingsway branch has simply been delayed, rather than stopped.

“That’s why I am calling on the Labour government at Westminster to strengthen banking legislation to ensure that all communities and local businesses have guaranteed access to the banking services that they need.”

Strathmartine councillor Stewart Hunter said: “The closure of this branch will have a huge impact on the local community.

“Dundee City Council made clear its opposition to the closure at committee in May.

“The NatWest Group must reconsider the planned closure and keep the branch open permanently.”

RBS on Dundee High Street will remain open after the previous announcement that 18 of its 80 branches would close.

The news of the closure came after the RBS in Broughty Ferry was shut down in November last year.

More from Dundee

The Royal Bank of Scotland Kingsway Circus branch has had its closure delayed. Image: Google Street View
VIDEO: Dundee cafe shuts after rat seen running around inside
4
Broughty Ferry beachfront.
Mystery as homes across Dundee, Angus and Fife shaken by huge 'bang'
10
A Stagecoach 73A bus
Tayside and Fife bus passenger fury at latest raft of 'technical issues'
96-year-old's four hour wait for ambulance
Anger as Dundee man, 96, waits four hours for ambulance with broken hip and…
2
The Royal Bank of Scotland Kingsway Circus branch has had its closure delayed. Image: Google Street View
Why has huge Wham! immigration billboard appeared on Dundee street?
4
The Royal Bank of Scotland Kingsway Circus branch has had its closure delayed. Image: Google Street View
Dundee woman blamed partying drug users for cryptocurrency money laundering
Overflowing bins on Fort Street in Broughty Ferry
Broughty Ferry recycling bins unemptied due to 'driver absence'
4
Strathmartine Centre in Dundee.
7 questions we put to NHS Tayside over Strathmartine Centre scandal – and what…
Lewis Sivewright.
Dundee apprentice on register for unwanted kiss outside Aura nightclub
Fight on Dundee's Reform Street
VIDEO: Fight stops traffic in Dundee city centre as screams heard
9

Conversation