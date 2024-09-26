Alarm sounds over Dundee City Council staff sickness rate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Alarm sounds over Dundee City Council staff sickness rate

Figures published by the local authority revealed the average number of days lost due to staff absence has risen in recent years.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson

Dundee councillors have raised the alarm over a “worrying” rise in staff absences across the local authority.

A new report, which has gone before the city governance committee, revealed that in 2021/22 the average number of days lost due to council staff absence was 14.69.

However, by 2023/24 this had risen to 17.55.

In the same period, the average number of days lost due to teaching staff absence went from 4.8 to 7.89.

This sparked concern from some committee members, who labelled the figures “concerning”.

Concern over absence levels

Speaking at a committee meeting on Wednesday, Liberal Democrat Fraser Macpherson said: “Aside from being on Dundee city council for a rather long time, I did have a real career.

“In nearly 40 years of that, I’ve never seen absence levels like it.

“It’s quite concerning.”

Councillor Fraser Macpherson. Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Concerns were also raised over staffing levels across the local authority, with one councillor claiming some employees are doing the job of up to four people.

Helen Wright, who represents the Coldside ward, said: “My concern is how we are treating our staff.

“I’m usually in a lot of different departments and most are doing two jobs, three and even four people’s jobs.

“Obviously they get tired and grumpy. They either leave to go someplace else or they go off sick and then someone else has to pick up that workload.”

Staff safety ‘top priority’ says council chief

Addressing the points raised, Dundee City Council chief executive Greg Colgan said the safety of staff is a top priority for the local authority.

But, he admitted, budgetary pressures were beginning to bite.

“Members will be aware of the significant financial restraints we are operating currently in”, Mr Colgan said.

Chief executive Greg Colgan. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“We try to strike a balance between service delivery and a budget that balances.

“If there are particular areas causing elected members concerns I would ask that they are raised with staff, managers or trade union reps.

“Any examples will be investigated and taken very seriously.”

More from Dundee

Lochee-born George Galloway. Image: PA.
EXCLUSIVE: George Galloway goes back to Lochee roots to shake up Dundee by-election
A view of Dundee from Fife.
Full list of Dundee buildings you can get into for free this weekend
Hannah Laing discusses doof in the Park
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee DJ Hannah Laing reveals ticket numbers for dance festival as 'mind blown'…
Drivers following a diversion on Strathern Road. Image: Brown/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry pub boss says business has halved due to 'chaotic' roadworks
2
Darren Whyte
Court considers strict order to protect public from serial child groomer from Fife
Police with a dog during the raid in Fairmuir, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police with dog in raid on Dundee home
One burnt-out car on Charleston Drive.
Police following several leads after cars 'specifically targeted' in Dundee fires
A Land Rover crashed into railings and a pole on Strathmore Avenue. James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 27, charged after 'fleeing scene of Dundee crash'
Ronald Sinclair
Dundee DJ jailed after battering partner with jerry can
Balgillo Heights in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Housing developer takes £770k new Broughty Ferry school payment fight to Holyrood
10

Conversation