Alarm sounds over Dundee City Council staff sickness rate

Dundee councillors have raised the alarm over a “worrying” rise in staff absences across the local authority.

A new report, which has gone before the city governance committee, revealed that in 2021/22 the average number of days lost due to council staff absence was 14.69.

However, by 2023/24 this had risen to 17.55.

In the same period, the average number of days lost due to teaching staff absence went from 4.8 to 7.89.

This sparked concern from some committee members, who labelled the figures “concerning”.

Concern over absence levels

Speaking at a committee meeting on Wednesday, Liberal Democrat Fraser Macpherson said: “Aside from being on Dundee city council for a rather long time, I did have a real career.

“In nearly 40 years of that, I’ve never seen absence levels like it.

“It’s quite concerning.”

Concerns were also raised over staffing levels across the local authority, with one councillor claiming some employees are doing the job of up to four people.

Helen Wright, who represents the Coldside ward, said: “My concern is how we are treating our staff.

“I’m usually in a lot of different departments and most are doing two jobs, three and even four people’s jobs.

“Obviously they get tired and grumpy. They either leave to go someplace else or they go off sick and then someone else has to pick up that workload.”

Staff safety ‘top priority’ says council chief

Addressing the points raised, Dundee City Council chief executive Greg Colgan said the safety of staff is a top priority for the local authority.

But, he admitted, budgetary pressures were beginning to bite.

“Members will be aware of the significant financial restraints we are operating currently in”, Mr Colgan said.

“We try to strike a balance between service delivery and a budget that balances.

“If there are particular areas causing elected members concerns I would ask that they are raised with staff, managers or trade union reps.

“Any examples will be investigated and taken very seriously.”