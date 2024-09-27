Council cutting down trees in bid to prevent flooding near Dundee homes hit by Storm Babet

Trees are being cut down just yards from Dundee homes hit by flooding during Storm Babet.

Dundee City Council is chopping down several trees at Heron Rise in Claverhouse in a bid to reduce flood risks.

The work comes just weeks before the year anniversary of the flooding when the Dighty Burn burst its banks – forcing several residents to leave their homes.

At the time, locals felt like they had been swept aside by the council.

The council lodged plans to cut down the trees on August 14, with the proposals approved just a day later.

Some locals are unhappy at the work being “rushed” through and are not convinced it will make any difference.

Allan Anderson, who lives on Claverhouse Old Road overlooking the burn, says several people are unhappy.

The 40-year-old said: “The council are needlessly destroying nature by chopping down all these trees.

“Not to mention the privacy concerns people along the street have now, as there will be nothing between our homes and the ones on Heron Rise.

“We’re not really sure what this plan achieves and if it will have any impact on the flooding.

“None of the neighbours are happy with the plans that were rushed through, without giving us any chance to object.

“Removing all of the trees surely means the aftermath of any future flood will be worse as there will be no trees to help absorb the water.”

Another neighbour – who did not want to be named – echoed Allan’s concerns.

She said: “There seems to be no thought on the environmental impact removing the trees will have.

“The channel along the burn is meant to be a corridor for nature, giving squirrels and the like a space to travel by the water.

“The planning application submitted by the council was rushed through and we didn’t get the chance to object.

“We understand they need to get in to fix the wall, but I’m not sure removing all the trees is the answer to prevent any future flooding.”

‘Long journey ahead’ to prevent future flooding at Heron Rise

However, across the Dighty, Heron Rise resident Euan Cameron has welcomed the work.

Euan, who watched the street flood from his living room window, said: “The residents of Heron Rise have had a dreadful year in the aftermath of Storm Babet, but it’s good to see that we’ve not been forgotten.

“Cutting down the trees is a sign of action, but it’s just the start of a long journey ahead.

“Ultimately there needs to be a flood barrier to give people enough time to get out of their homes should this happen again.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Trees are to be removed to prevent them falling over or into the Dighty Burn and increasing the risk of flooding.

“Some self-seeded trees are growing out of the walls in the area, potentially affecting the structural integrity and stability of the walls.

“These trees need to be removed to assess the full structural condition of the wall.”