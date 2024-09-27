Council cutting down trees in bid to prevent flooding near Dundee homes hit by Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council cutting down trees in bid to prevent flooding near Dundee homes hit by Storm Babet

The work comes just weeks before the year anniversary of the floods.

By Andrew Robson
Trees being cut down at Heron Rise.
Trees being cut down at Heron Rise. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Trees are being cut down just yards from Dundee homes hit by flooding during Storm Babet.

Dundee City Council is chopping down several trees at Heron Rise in Claverhouse in a bid to reduce flood risks.

The work comes just weeks before the year anniversary of the flooding when the Dighty Burn burst its banks – forcing several residents to leave their homes.

At the time, locals felt like they had been swept aside by the council.

Heron Rise underwater during Strom Babet
Heron Rise underwater during Strom Babet. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The council lodged plans to cut down the trees on August 14, with the proposals approved just a day later.

Some locals are unhappy at the work being “rushed” through and are not convinced it will make any difference.

Allan Anderson, who lives on Claverhouse Old Road overlooking the burn, says several people are unhappy.

The 40-year-old said: “The council are needlessly destroying nature by chopping down all these trees.

Allan Anderson doesn't think all the trees need removed.
Allan Anderson doesn’t think all the trees need to be removed. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“Not to mention the privacy concerns people along the street have now, as there will be nothing between our homes and the ones on Heron Rise.

“We’re not really sure what this plan achieves and if it will have any impact on the flooding.

“None of the neighbours are happy with the plans that were rushed through, without giving us any chance to object.

“Removing all of the trees surely means the aftermath of any future flood will be worse as there will be no trees to help absorb the water.”

Workers began clearing some trees by the burn at Heron Rise on Thursday.
Workers began clearing some trees by the burn on Thursday. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
The work is aimed at reducing flood risks. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Trees overhanging the Dighty Burn. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Another neighbour – who did not want to be named – echoed Allan’s concerns.

She said: “There seems to be no thought on the environmental impact removing the trees will have.

“The channel along the burn is meant to be a corridor for nature, giving squirrels and the like a space to travel by the water.

“The planning application submitted by the council was rushed through and we didn’t get the chance to object.

“We understand they need to get in to fix the wall, but I’m not sure removing all the trees is the answer to prevent any future flooding.”

‘Long journey ahead’ to prevent future flooding at Heron Rise

However, across the Dighty, Heron Rise resident Euan Cameron has welcomed the work.

Euan, who watched the street flood from his living room window, said: “The residents of Heron Rise have had a dreadful year in the aftermath of Storm Babet, but it’s good to see that we’ve not been forgotten.

“Cutting down the trees is a sign of action, but it’s just the start of a long journey ahead.

Heron Rise resident Euan Cameron.
Heron Rise resident Euan Cameron. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Ultimately there needs to be a flood barrier to give people enough time to get out of their homes should this happen again.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Trees are to be removed to prevent them falling over or into the Dighty Burn and increasing the risk of flooding.

“Some self-seeded trees are growing out of the walls in the area, potentially affecting the structural integrity and stability of the walls.

“These trees need to be removed to assess the full structural condition of the wall.”

