Home News Dundee

Inside major Dundee castle renovation set for ‘Narnia’ en-suite

A wood-burning hot tub and open fireplace are also planned for a garden structure at Powrie Castle.

By Ben MacDonald
Powrie Castle
Renovation work has started at Powrie Castle. Image: RDA Architects

A major renovation is under way at a derelict Dundee castle – featuring a “Narnia-style” en-suite.

Powrie Castle, on the northern outskirts of the city, is thought to be the region’s oldest inhabited residence.

The A-listed building dates back to the 17th century, but it has a history of more than 850 years, with the land being gifted by King William in 1170.

It was put on the market in 2022 for more than £600,000 and was snapped up for £705,000 in 2023.

The vaulted kitchen. Image: RDA Architects
A stone fireplace. Image: RDA Architects
The castle dates from the 17th century. Image: RDA Architects
A spiral staircase. Image: RDA Architects

Now RDA Architects is leading a project to renovate the building on behalf of the owners.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “The extensive refurbishment works involve restoration and making good works to the property while removing non-original fixtures and fittings undertaken in the previous 1970s refurbishment.”

RDA says it is aiming to retain and preserve some period features including barrel-vaulted ceilings, original bread oven, beamed ceilings, stone fireplace, flagged floors and spiral staircase.

Inside the first floor of the tower. Image: RDA Architects
The master bedroom. Image: RDA Architects
A wooden bed head. Image: RDA Architects
The conical tower with exposed trusses. Image: RDA Architects
A window. Image: RDA Architects
Windows are being replaced. Image: RDA Architects

Other work includes the formation of a “Narnia-style” en-suite in one of the first-floor bedrooms.

The en-suite is entered through a large antique wardrobe.

There will also be a fit-out of the whisky snug on the ground floor.

Looking out from the castle. Image: RDA Architects
A 3D impression of the garden structure. Image: RDA Architects
There will be room for outside dining. Image: RDA Architects
How the garden structure will look in relation to Powrie Castle. Image: RDA Architects

Other plans include a spa room in the upper tower floor, featuring a copper bath below the conical roof with exposed original trusses.

RDA has also submitted plans to the council for a second phase of work.

That includes proposals for a garden structure featuring a wood-burning hot tub, an open fireplace and dining space.

Elsewhere, The Courier has taken a look inside a ruined former Fife smiddy that has been turned into an amazing home featuring a roundel.

