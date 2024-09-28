Inside major Dundee castle renovation set for ‘Narnia’ en-suite

A major renovation is under way at a derelict Dundee castle – featuring a “Narnia-style” en-suite.
Powrie Castle, on the northern outskirts of the city, is thought to be the region’s oldest inhabited residence.
The A-listed building dates back to the 17th century, but it has a history of more than 850 years, with the land being gifted by King William in 1170.
It was put on the market in 2022 for more than £600,000 and was snapped up for £705,000 in 2023.
Now RDA Architects is leading a project to renovate the building on behalf of the owners.
A spokesperson told The Courier: “The extensive refurbishment works involve restoration and making good works to the property while removing non-original fixtures and fittings undertaken in the previous 1970s refurbishment.”
RDA says it is aiming to retain and preserve some period features including barrel-vaulted ceilings, original bread oven, beamed ceilings, stone fireplace, flagged floors and spiral staircase.
Other work includes the formation of a “Narnia-style” en-suite in one of the first-floor bedrooms.
The en-suite is entered through a large antique wardrobe.
There will also be a fit-out of the whisky snug on the ground floor.
Other plans include a spa room in the upper tower floor, featuring a copper bath below the conical roof with exposed original trusses.
RDA has also submitted plans to the council for a second phase of work.
That includes proposals for a garden structure featuring a wood-burning hot tub, an open fireplace and dining space.
