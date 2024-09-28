Readers have their say on council’s £190k Dundee city centre lighting plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers have their say on council’s £190k Dundee city centre lighting plan

Earlier this week councillors approved plans to illuminate the Caird Hall in a bid to make the city centre more attractive.

By Laura Devlin
Downtown lights could soon be shining on Dundee's Caird Hall. Image: Arup.
Plans by Dundee City Council to spend £190,000 on lighting up landmarks in the city centre have been met with a mixed reaction.

It forms part of a wider ‘lighting masterplan’ being developed by the local authortity who are hoping to improve the city centre for locals and visitors.

This has included drafting in London-based firm Arup to develop concept designs for the Shore Terrace, Castle Street and Crichton Street elevations of the Caird Hall.

The project is being funded through money from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

But the plan has split opinion among readers of The Courier.

‘Daft, daft, daft’

Commenting on the The Courier website, ‘Dundee happy’ was among those who felt the money should be spent on other initiatives.

They wrote: “Shouldn’t the money be better spent where it’s needed and where lives are dependent on it?

“Spending this on lights is ludicrous. Priorities all wrong.”

Dundee councillors have approved plans to illuminate the facade of the Caird Hall. Image: Arup.

Sammythetammy added: “Daft, daft, daft.

“On one breath they say reduce our power usage, now you want it like Blackpool illuminations.

“We know where the Caird Hall is – it is not required (and a) waste of cash.”

Stevok added: “Seriously, has no one got an vision in this city?

“How much is the consultancy fee for the London input? Why do you need to go out to consultants every time an idea presents itself?

“Why cant you sort this out amongst your highest paid leadership team? Take ownership and responsibility, try it.”

The plans were approved earlier this week. Image: Arup.

‘Lighting can transform a place’

However, other readers were in favour of the idea.

Farfar wrote: “Think it’s a great idea – cost dependant.

“Would enhance a beautiful building right in the heart of the city. Need to try and make the city centre more appealing and this would be a start.

“Much more is needed though as the centre is definitely needing work to improve it.”

A similar scheme was launched at Dundee’s Exchange Street earlier this year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile SteveC said: “Not so bad an investment to improve the city centre and hopefully help increase footfall to shops providing more secure employment opportunities.”

Another reader added: “I think lighting can transform a place and people’s attitudes. £190K is a small budget for a large area like this.

“The hope would be a more enjoyable environment for locals and with that, increased footfall and business. I have seen this happen in other areas.

“Simplicity is key in terms of both budget and approach but both can be achieved when the full concept is considered carefully.”

