Readers have their say on council’s £190k Dundee city centre lighting plan

Plans by Dundee City Council to spend £190,000 on lighting up landmarks in the city centre have been met with a mixed reaction.

Earlier this week councillors approved plans to illuminate the Caird Hall.

It forms part of a wider ‘lighting masterplan’ being developed by the local authortity who are hoping to improve the city centre for locals and visitors.

This has included drafting in London-based firm Arup to develop concept designs for the Shore Terrace, Castle Street and Crichton Street elevations of the Caird Hall.

The project is being funded through money from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

But the plan has split opinion among readers of The Courier.

‘Daft, daft, daft’

Commenting on the The Courier website, ‘Dundee happy’ was among those who felt the money should be spent on other initiatives.

They wrote: “Shouldn’t the money be better spent where it’s needed and where lives are dependent on it?

“Spending this on lights is ludicrous. Priorities all wrong.”

Sammythetammy added: “Daft, daft, daft.

“On one breath they say reduce our power usage, now you want it like Blackpool illuminations.

“We know where the Caird Hall is – it is not required (and a) waste of cash.”

Stevok added: “Seriously, has no one got an vision in this city?

“How much is the consultancy fee for the London input? Why do you need to go out to consultants every time an idea presents itself?

“Why cant you sort this out amongst your highest paid leadership team? Take ownership and responsibility, try it.”

‘Lighting can transform a place’

However, other readers were in favour of the idea.

Farfar wrote: “Think it’s a great idea – cost dependant.

“Would enhance a beautiful building right in the heart of the city. Need to try and make the city centre more appealing and this would be a start.

“Much more is needed though as the centre is definitely needing work to improve it.”

Meanwhile SteveC said: “Not so bad an investment to improve the city centre and hopefully help increase footfall to shops providing more secure employment opportunities.”

Another reader added: “I think lighting can transform a place and people’s attitudes. £190K is a small budget for a large area like this.

“The hope would be a more enjoyable environment for locals and with that, increased footfall and business. I have seen this happen in other areas.

“Simplicity is key in terms of both budget and approach but both can be achieved when the full concept is considered carefully.”