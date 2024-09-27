Man, 38, taken to hospital after ‘stabbing’ on Dundee street

A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital after an alleged stabbing on a Dundee street.

Emergency services were called to Carlochie Place just before 8pm on Thursday.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital but the extent of his injuries is not yet known.

One motorist who was driving past the scene said there were “lots of police in attendance”.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said they were following a positive line of inquiry in their investigation.

He said: “Around 7.45pm on Thursday September 26, officers received a report of a 38-year-old man having been seriously assaulted on Carlochie Place, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”