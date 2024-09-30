Police cordon off car park at Dundee trampoline centre after ‘attack’ on man, 27

Police cordoned off an area outside a Dundee trampoline centre after an alleged attack on a 27-year-old man.

Officers taped off the car park at Ryze at the junction of Old Glamis Road and Gillburn Road following reports of a “disturbance and assault” at around 5am on Monday.

The extent of the man’s injuries has not been confirmed.

Two men have been arrested.

A worker at Soccerworld, which shares a building and car park with Ryze, said: “It all happened too early for anyone here to have seen anything.

“I got here at about 8.30am and police had already cordoned it off.

“They’ve been in for our CCTV now.

“That’s all I know about it.”

One passer-by said: “I saw two officers putting up tape across the exit to the car park at around 7.15am when I went past on the bus.

“There were also two police vehicles parked outside the building and a couple of ‘police slow’ signs in the car park.

“It seemed pretty significant.”

The tape was taken down at around 9.30am but police remained at the scene.

It is understood both Ryze and Soccerworld are operating as normal.

Police called to ‘disturbance and assault’ near Ryze Dundee

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5am on Monday, we were called to a report of a disturbance and assault in the Gillburn Road area of Dundee.

“A 27-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance.

“Two men, aged 34 and 40, were arrested in connection with the incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”