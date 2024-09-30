Police cordon off car park at Dundee trampoline centre after ‘attack’ on man, 27

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Police cordon off car park at Dundee trampoline centre after ‘attack’ on man, 27

Two men have been arrested after the incident near Ryze.

By Chloe Burrell
Police outside Ryze in Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Police outside Ryze in Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Police cordoned off an area outside a Dundee trampoline centre after an alleged attack on a 27-year-old man.

Officers taped off the car park at Ryze at the junction of Old Glamis Road and Gillburn Road following reports of a “disturbance and assault” at around 5am on Monday.

The extent of the man’s injuries has not been confirmed.

Two men have been arrested.

Police at Ryze trampoline centre in Dundee.
Two police vehicles outside Ryze Dundee early on Monday. Image: Supplied

A worker at Soccerworld, which shares a building and car park with Ryze, said: “It all happened too early for anyone here to have seen anything.

“I got here at about 8.30am and police had already cordoned it off.

“They’ve been in for our CCTV now.

“That’s all I know about it.”

A man was allegedly assaulted at Ryze Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

One passer-by said: “I saw two officers putting up tape across the exit to the car park at around 7.15am when I went past on the bus.

“There were also two police vehicles parked outside the building and a couple of ‘police slow’ signs in the car park.

“It seemed pretty significant.”

The tape was taken down at around 9.30am but police remained at the scene.

It is understood both Ryze and Soccerworld are operating as normal.

Police called to ‘disturbance and assault’ near Ryze Dundee

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5am on Monday, we were called to a report of a disturbance and assault in the Gillburn Road area of Dundee.

“A 27-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance.

“Two men, aged 34 and 40, were arrested in connection with the incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

