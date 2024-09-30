Anger over ‘appallingly neglected’ Dundee playpark chained up for 2 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Anger over ‘appallingly neglected’ Dundee playpark chained up for 2 years

The park on St Leonard Place was shut in 2022 due to repeated vandalism.

By Neil Henderson
St Leonard Place playpark has been chained up for over two years.
The playpark on St Leonard Place, Dundee Image: Daniel Coleman

Council chiefs have been accused of “appalling neglect” over a Dundee playpark left chained up for two years.

The local authority was forced to close the facility at St Leonard Place in Downfield in 2022 due to repeated vandalism.

After what was described as a “cooling-off” period, repairs were scheduled for early 2023.

However, more than two years on, the playpark remains shut and has fallen into further disrepair.

The St Leonard Place playpark was closed after repeated vandalism.
The St Leonard Place playpark was closed after repeated vandalism. Image: Councillor Daniel Coleman
Dundee City Council accused of 'appalling neglect' of St Leonard Place playpark.
The park remains out of use. Image: Daniel Coleman

Lib Dem councillor Daniel Coleman, who represents the Strathmartine ward, said: “I raised the state of the playpark at the time and it is really disappointing that, two years down the line, the council still has this playpark in such poor condition and closed to local children.

“It sort of sums up the malaise that the council is in after 15 years of the SNP administration where nothing seems to work any more.

“Earlier this summer, I highlighted the neglect of parts of Camperdown Park.

“The dreadful state of the St Leonard Place playpark just adds to the concern about neglect of the public environment and local facilities.”

Councillor Daniel Coleman.
Councillor Daniel Coleman. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Accusing the council of “appalling neglect”, he added: “It makes me rather sad to see the dreadful condition of the St Leonard Place playpark as I regularly used the playpark as a child.

“The playpark needs to be repaired and reopened with adequate security arrangements in place to avoid any vandalism going forward.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We are working with partners on a longer-term project to regenerate the St Leonards area.

“In the meantime, a further review of the current play area and associated costs to reopen is being undertaken, with the aim of re-opening the play park open as soon as possible.”

Conversation