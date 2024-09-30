Anger over ‘appallingly neglected’ Dundee playpark chained up for 2 years

Council chiefs have been accused of “appalling neglect” over a Dundee playpark left chained up for two years.

The local authority was forced to close the facility at St Leonard Place in Downfield in 2022 due to repeated vandalism.

After what was described as a “cooling-off” period, repairs were scheduled for early 2023.

However, more than two years on, the playpark remains shut and has fallen into further disrepair.

Lib Dem councillor Daniel Coleman, who represents the Strathmartine ward, said: “I raised the state of the playpark at the time and it is really disappointing that, two years down the line, the council still has this playpark in such poor condition and closed to local children.

“It sort of sums up the malaise that the council is in after 15 years of the SNP administration where nothing seems to work any more.

“Earlier this summer, I highlighted the neglect of parts of Camperdown Park.

“The dreadful state of the St Leonard Place playpark just adds to the concern about neglect of the public environment and local facilities.”

Accusing the council of “appalling neglect”, he added: “It makes me rather sad to see the dreadful condition of the St Leonard Place playpark as I regularly used the playpark as a child.

“The playpark needs to be repaired and reopened with adequate security arrangements in place to avoid any vandalism going forward.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We are working with partners on a longer-term project to regenerate the St Leonards area.

“In the meantime, a further review of the current play area and associated costs to reopen is being undertaken, with the aim of re-opening the play park open as soon as possible.”