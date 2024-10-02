Dundee Strathmartine by-election: Who are the candidates and what are their key issues?

Dundee voters will take to the polls on Thursday to elect a new councillor for the Strathmartine ward.

The by-election was called following the surprise resignation of John Alexander earlier this year. .

The former Dundee City Council leader, who represented Strathmartine as a SNP councillor for 12 years, stepped down in August.

But who is in the running to replace him and what would they like to achieve as a local councillor in Strathmartine?

Jimmy Black – Scottish National Party

Jimmy Black, a former SNP representative for the Coldside ward, is standing as the Scottish Nationalist Party candidate.

The 65 year old has highlighted housing and “lifting people out of poverty” as the top issues on his agenda.

Speaking to The Courier, he said: “There are some big challenges – partly caused by Covid but partly the housing emergency that’s in existence all across the country.

“Tackling poverty is still a massive priority at national and a local level.”

Richard McCready – Scottish Labour Party

Richard McCready, who previous served as a Labour councillor for the West End ward, is also standing in Thursday’s vote.

The 54-year-old wants to see cleaner streets in the city, as well as greater transparency around key council issues such as the Olympia debacle.

“I think some of the key issues are the state of cleanliness right across the city, but it’s a particular issue in Strathmartine,” he said.

“I also think (there is a) general lack of transparency from Dundee City Council over scandals like the Olympia and the council house roofs.

“At a time when there is very little money to go around, the council – by its actions – is costing the council taxpayer millions of pounds.”

Rana Naveed Ali – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

The candidate for the Conservatives is local businessman Rana Naveed Ali.

If elected, Mr Naveed Ali wants to see more done to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The-43-year-old said: “We are struggling everywhere in Dundee with anti-social behaviour.

“The city is not safe at the moment, people are under stress.

“We need to focus on anti-social behaviour and mental health in schooling.”

Jenny Blain – Scottish Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrat hopeful Jenny Blain has campaigned to build a “vibrant community” within the ward and called for improved maintenance of public spaces.

She said: “Things like streets, parks and places where people live are getting more and more rundown.

“If we are going to have a vibrant community in Dundee, a vibrant community city, it’s people that make the city.

“Where people live and work and where their children play matters.”

Callum Baird – Scottish Green Party

The youngest candidate is Callum Baird, who is standing for the Greens.

The 21-year-old, who is currently studying social sciences at college, says improved public transport and tackling drug deaths and mental health are his top issues.

“The main issues for me would be public transport, he said.

“It’s unreliable, with buses either being late or cancelled, and it’s far too expensive for some people.

“Drug deaths is another one. Obviously we want the council to look at what they can do locally to support people.

“Mental health as well, with Dundee having some of the worst mental health waiting lists in the country.”

Donald MacLeod – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition candidate Donald MacLoad has called for improved public transport for Strathmartine.

He also said vital services and public facilities in the area and are struggling to meet the needs of Strathmartine residents due to devastating cuts.

We are standing Donald Macleod a young NHS worker in the #Dundee #Strathmartine by election pic.twitter.com/BCvXNEYzQ9 — SCOTTISH TUSC standing for workers! (@ScottishTUSC) September 2, 2024

The by-election result will be announced following the counting of votes at Dundee International Sports Centre.

The count starts at 10pm.

Details of the by-election, including polling places, are available on the council’s website.