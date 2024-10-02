Dundee Strathmartine by-election: Who are the candidates and what are their key issues?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Strathmartine by-election: Who are the candidates and what are their key issues?

Voters will take to the polls on Thursday.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Dundee voters will take to the polls on Thursday to elect a new councillor for the Strathmartine ward.

The by-election was called following the surprise resignation of John Alexander earlier this year.  .

The former Dundee City Council leader, who represented Strathmartine as a SNP councillor for 12 years, stepped down in August.

But who is in the running to replace him and what would they like to achieve as a local councillor in Strathmartine?

Jimmy Black – Scottish National Party

Jimmy Black, a former SNP representative for the Coldside ward, is standing as the Scottish Nationalist Party candidate.

The 65 year old has highlighted housing and “lifting people out of poverty” as the top issues on his agenda.

Former SNP Councillor Jimmy Black is bidding for a return. Image: DC Thomson.

Speaking to The Courier, he said: “There are some big challenges – partly caused by Covid but partly the housing emergency that’s in existence all across the country.

“Tackling poverty is still a massive priority at national and a local level.”

Richard McCready – Scottish Labour Party

Richard McCready, who previous served as a Labour councillor for the West End ward, is also standing in Thursday’s vote.

The 54-year-old wants to see cleaner streets in the city, as well as greater transparency around key council issues such as the Olympia debacle.

“I think some of the key issues are the state of cleanliness right across the city, but it’s a particular issue in Strathmartine,” he said.

Strathmartine Labour candidate Richard McCready. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“I also think (there is a) general lack of transparency from Dundee City Council over scandals like the Olympia and the council house roofs.

“At a time when there is very little money to go around, the council – by its actions – is costing the council taxpayer millions of pounds.”

Rana Naveed Ali – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

The candidate for the Conservatives is local businessman Rana Naveed Ali.

If elected, Mr Naveed Ali wants to see more done to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The-43-year-old said: “We are struggling everywhere in Dundee with anti-social behaviour.

Scottish Conservative and Unionist candidate Naveed Ali. Image: Naveed Ali.

“The city is not safe at the moment, people are under stress.

“We need to focus on anti-social behaviour and mental health in schooling.”

Jenny Blain – Scottish Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrat hopeful Jenny Blain has campaigned to build a “vibrant community” within the ward and called for improved maintenance of public spaces.

She said: “Things like streets, parks and places where people live are getting more and more rundown.

Liberal Democrat hopeful Jenny Blain. Image: Fraser Macpherson.

“If we are going to have a vibrant community in Dundee, a vibrant community city, it’s people that make the city.

“Where people live and work and where their children play matters.”

Callum Baird  – Scottish Green Party

The youngest candidate is Callum Baird, who is standing for the Greens.

The 21-year-old, who is currently studying social sciences at college, says improved public transport and tackling drug deaths and mental health are his top issues.

“The main issues for me would be public transport, he said.

Callum Baird (left) is standing for the Greens. Image: Supplied.

“It’s unreliable, with buses either being late or cancelled, and it’s far too expensive for some people.

“Drug deaths is another one. Obviously we want the council to look at what they can do locally to support people.

“Mental health as well, with Dundee having some of the worst mental health waiting lists in the country.”

Donald MacLeod – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition candidate Donald MacLoad has called for improved public transport for Strathmartine.

He also said vital services and public facilities in the area and are struggling to meet the needs of Strathmartine residents due to devastating cuts.

The by-election result will be announced following the counting of votes at Dundee International Sports Centre.

The count starts at 10pm.

Details of the by-election, including polling places, are available on the council’s website.

