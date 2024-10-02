Lochee by-election: Who are the candidates and what are their key issues?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Lochee by-election: Who are the candidates and what are their key issues?

Voters will take to the polls on Thursday.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
High Street in Lochee (stock image)
High Street in Lochee (stock image)

Voters will take to the polls this week in the Dundee City Council Lochee by-election.

The by-election was called following the death of Labour councillor Charlie Malone in July.

Mr Malone had served as a Labour councillor for the Lochee ward since 2017.

But who is in the running to become the new Lochee councillor and what would they like to achieve in the role?

Lee Mills – Scottish National Party

The SNP candidate is 26-year-old Lee Mills, who says he is championing a “back to basics” approach.

This, he says, focuses on the “bread and butter” issues in Dundee such as clean streets and public spaces.

Lee Mills is standing in Lochee for the SNP.

Mr Mills said: “If I’m elected, it’s go back to basics and make sure that we have got safer, cleaner streets and safe green spaces.

“These are the things that matter to people locally.”

Marty Smith – Labour

Labour candidate Marty Smith is campaigning for better public services, saying they’re in “disrepair” due to public spending cuts.

The 33-year-old, who is the lead organiser of Fans Supporting Foodbanks Dundee, also highlighted the Olympia debacle as a key issue in the city.

Lochee Labour candidate Marty Smith.

He said: “What we are hearing on the door is that people are tired of the incompetence they see.

“Whether it’s derelict land that’s not been used for public good or the pavements and roads, everyday things that people need are just in disrepair.”

Outi Bourke – Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrat hopeful Outi Bourke has campaigned to make Dundee a “thriving city” and called for improved public services and support for those struggling with addiction.

Liberal Democrat candidate Outi Bourke. Image: Fraser Macpherson

“I would like to be part of making Dundee a lively, thriving city with good public services”, she said.

“This includes clean streets, good transport, more help for people with drug addiction and good quality services for the elderly.

“Our parks and green areas also must be actively maintained for everyone to enjoy.”

Alan Ross – Alba

Alan Ross, a former SNP councillor, is standing as a candidate for independence party Alba.

He said: “This election is going to be very much about the cost of living crisis and the scrapping of the winter fuel payment – which hasn’t gone down well at all.

Alan Ross is standing as the Alba candidate in Lochee . Image: Liam Rutherford

“Poverty in this neck of the woods is a big issue and it has been for a long time.

“Also the drug crisis of the city.”

Kate Treharne – Scottish Green Party

Scottish Green Party hopeful Kate Treharne, who currently works with the council setting up community gardens, has kept her campaign rooted in local climate issues.

She wants to see an increase in active travel routes in the city, as well as improved housing insulation to help cut bills and lower emissions.

The 60-year-old said: “For me, the climate and ecological emergency is the biggest crisis our home planet has ever faced.

“That’s obviously global but it doesn’t mean we can’t do local things as well.

Kate Treharne (right) is standing for the Greens. Image: Supplied.

“We want to put in place a system whereby there is excellent public transport.

“(We also want) homes that are well insulated so bills and emissions go down.”

John Reddy –  Workers Party of Britain

Workers Party candidate and former pub and taxi firm owner John Reddy has said he wants to keep his election fight rooted in local concerns.

Mr Reddy is aiming to see housing waiting lists in Lochee “slashed”, with people housed in “decent affordable homes”.

Last week the socialist Workers Party leader George Galloway threw his weight behind the Lochee hopeful.

Lochee by-election candidate John Reddy.

The two Lochee men knew each other in their younger years from the same socialist circles but had not spoken in around 50 years.

Calum Walker – Scottish Conservative and Unionists

The candidate for the Conservatives is Calum Walker,

On X, formerly known as Twitter, he describes himself as a “Brexiteer, Unionist and Dundonian”.

The by-election result will be announced following the counting of votes at Dundee International Sports Centre.

Details of the by-election, including polling places, are available on the council’s website.

Conversation