Chip shop worker on curfew after Dundee £50k cannabis find

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Chip shop worker on curfew after Dundee £50k cannabis find

Alexandra Osciewicz was found with a suitcase full of the Class B drug after being followed by police from Dundee Railway Station.

By Ciaran Shanks
Aleksandra Osiewicz
Aleksandra Osiewicz.

A drug dealer caught in a taxi with almost £50,000 worth of cannabis has been spared a prison sentence.

Chip shop worker Alexandra Osciewicz was found with a suitcase full of the Class B drug after being followed by police from Dundee Railway Station.

The 28-year-old was tracked by officers after they received intelligence she was involved in the supply of drugs.

After being spotted taking a taxi from the railway station, police followed the car and stopped the vehicle on Scott Street after activating blue lights.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie told Dundee Sheriff Court previously “The accused was found to be the rear seat passenger.

“A detective was advised by the driver that the accused had a suitcase in the boot.

“On examining the suitcase, it was found to be secured with a padlock.

“The accused provided the key and within there was a large vacuum-sealed package containing a green herbal substance.”

Dundee railway station
The accused was followed by police from Dundee’s railway station. Image: DC Thomson

Osciewicz, who the court heard was believed to be working in a chip shop at the time, was arrested and handed over an iPhone and was found to have £160 in her possession.

Her home was also raided where another phone was found but cyber crime specialists were not able to access the devices.

The court was told how five bags of cannabis were found in the suitcase with each weighing just under a kilo.

Ms Ritchie said that specialist officers estimated that if sold in 1g deals, the cannabis had a potential value of £48,350.

Osciewicz, of South Victoria Dock Road, pled guilty to the offence on indictment and returned to court following the preparation of a social work report.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael placed her on a 7pm to 7am restriction of liberty order for four months and ordered her to perform 140 hours of unpaid work.

Osciewicz will also be supervised for 12 months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Dundee

Dundee attempted murder Gillburn Road
Pair accused of attempted murder with a car in Dundee
Angus predator made and shared abuse material of children after infiltrating family
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Primark Dundee eying click and collect service Picture shows; Primark Dundee . Dundee . Supplied by DC Thomson design Date; Unknown
Dundee Planning Ahead: Clark's Bakery relocation and Primark click and collect
Anas Sarwar takes a penalty shot at the Street Soccer Scotland change centre in Lochee. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Anas Sarwar hopes Labour can do the double in Dundee - but admits new…
3
Perth killer Robbie Smullen
Why was Perth killer Robbie Smullen free on bail when he stabbed Barry Dixon?
Alex Salmond and George Galloway.
Alex Salmond vs George Galloway: Veterans go back to the future in battle for…
3
A previous Christmas event at City Square in Dundee, with fireworks going off
Dundee's Christmas: All we know so far about 2024 festive village
Adiol Hila
Albanian cannabis growers arrived in Dundee after 'small boat' crossings
Dundee Crematorium
Dundee Crematorium reveals reopening plans after £400k revamp
Police outside Ryze Dundee
Two men charged after 'attack' near Dundee Ryze centre