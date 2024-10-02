Chip shop worker on curfew after Dundee £50k cannabis find

A drug dealer caught in a taxi with almost £50,000 worth of cannabis has been spared a prison sentence.

Chip shop worker Alexandra Osciewicz was found with a suitcase full of the Class B drug after being followed by police from Dundee Railway Station.

The 28-year-old was tracked by officers after they received intelligence she was involved in the supply of drugs.

After being spotted taking a taxi from the railway station, police followed the car and stopped the vehicle on Scott Street after activating blue lights.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie told Dundee Sheriff Court previously “The accused was found to be the rear seat passenger.

“A detective was advised by the driver that the accused had a suitcase in the boot.

“On examining the suitcase, it was found to be secured with a padlock.

“The accused provided the key and within there was a large vacuum-sealed package containing a green herbal substance.”

Osciewicz, who the court heard was believed to be working in a chip shop at the time, was arrested and handed over an iPhone and was found to have £160 in her possession.

Her home was also raided where another phone was found but cyber crime specialists were not able to access the devices.

The court was told how five bags of cannabis were found in the suitcase with each weighing just under a kilo.

Ms Ritchie said that specialist officers estimated that if sold in 1g deals, the cannabis had a potential value of £48,350.

Osciewicz, of South Victoria Dock Road, pled guilty to the offence on indictment and returned to court following the preparation of a social work report.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael placed her on a 7pm to 7am restriction of liberty order for four months and ordered her to perform 140 hours of unpaid work.

Osciewicz will also be supervised for 12 months.

