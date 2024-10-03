STEVE FINAN: Dundee still suffering 30 years after shameless land grab

This is the second anniversary of this column.

Just as in my first week, and first anniversary, I’m complaining again that Dundee’s boundaries are too tight.

It’s time something was done about it.

I’ve spoken to local political figures who agree the boundary is unfair.

But their words were just puffs of wind from weak people who tell you, face to face, what they think you want to hear.

Some use the “Goldilocks” phrase – a city “not too big, not too small”.

I scorn that small-minded, anti-Dundee attitude.

That phrase is a lazy excuse to not take on the difficult job of righting a wrong.

The stranglehold boundary is a historical Tory injustice.

‘Self-serving cheat’

When the Local Government (Scotland) Act 1994 was passed at Westminster (no Holyrood in those days) Dundee’s boundary was gerrymandered.

The Conservatives restricted (at that time) Labour-voting Dundee to an unnaturally small boundary, gifting what they thought might be Tory-voting Invergowrie and Monifieth to Perthshire and Angus.

It was a self-serving cheat to manufacture Tory-controlled local councils.

And, 30 years later, Dundee is still limping from having its affluent suburbs amputated.

That this land grab isn’t continually and furiously challenged is a mark of shame for every city MP, MSP and council administration since.

To the south, Tayport, Newport and Wormit should be Dundee suburbs.

Everything west as far as Inchture – and much further to the north and east – should be part of Dundee.

Among Scotland’s big four cities, only Dundee’s boundaries are so tight.

Does anyone think that’s fair? If so, I’d love to hear the logic.

Why is Invergowrie part of Perth (18 miles away) not Dundee (18 yards across Riverside Drive)?

‘Back-stabbing shambles’

Tayside Region’s demise left a tangle of anomalies.

There is NHS Tayside across Dundee, Angus and Perthshire and Tayside Contracts doing road and housing maintenance and snow-clearing in the three areas.

Some services are shared but not others, resulting in chaotic reporting lines.

Bins five yards apart – some collected by Angus Council, some by Dundee – is ludicrous.

Angus and Dundee should be merged, with one administrative hub.

Angus Council is a factional, back-stabbing shambles.

Dundee Council is a clique of tired, complacent no-marks who wouldn’t recognise “reform of local government” if it was spilled on their slippers.

Both areas would greatly benefit from a ruthless reorganisation.

A merger would eliminate doubled-up services, giving taxpayers more efficient service.

It would halve the number of luxuriously-paid council officers doing duplicate jobs a scant few miles apart.

Who could right the wrongs?

To drive this through we need someone to take the lead.

MSP Joe FitzPatrick was, until recently, Scottish minister for local government, empowerment and planning.

Joe’s time in that job will have given him the knowledge and personal connections to at least start raising questions about amalgamating and modernising two grievously underperforming councils.

What about it, Joe?

It won’t be an easy, or quick, process. But change has to start somewhere.

Wrongs will never be righted if politicians don’t speak up.

For the first time in your nondescript political career, do something useful.