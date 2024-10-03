STEVE FINAN: Dundee still suffering 30 years after shameless land grab

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee still suffering 30 years after shameless land grab

That this scandal isn’t continually and furiously challenged is a mark of shame for every city MP, MSP and council administration since.

Steve Finan has had his say on Dundee's boundaries.
By Steve Finan

This is the second anniversary of this column.

Just as in my first week, and first anniversary, I’m complaining again that Dundee’s boundaries are too tight.

It’s time something was done about it.

I’ve spoken to local political figures who agree the boundary is unfair.

But their words were just puffs of wind from weak people who tell you, face to face, what they think you want to hear.

Some use the “Goldilocks” phrase – a city “not too big, not too small”.

I scorn that small-minded, anti-Dundee attitude.

That phrase is a lazy excuse to not take on the difficult job of righting a wrong.

The stranglehold boundary is a historical Tory injustice.

‘Self-serving cheat’

When the Local Government (Scotland) Act 1994 was passed at Westminster (no Holyrood in those days) Dundee’s boundary was gerrymandered.

The Conservatives restricted (at that time) Labour-voting Dundee to an unnaturally small boundary, gifting what they thought might be Tory-voting Invergowrie and Monifieth to Perthshire and Angus.

It was a self-serving cheat to manufacture Tory-controlled local councils.

And, 30 years later, Dundee is still limping from having its affluent suburbs amputated.

Inchture. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

That this land grab isn’t continually and furiously challenged is a mark of shame for every city MP, MSP and council administration since.

To the south, Tayport, Newport and Wormit should be Dundee suburbs.

Everything west as far as Inchture – and much further to the north and east – should be part of Dundee.

Among Scotland’s big four cities, only Dundee’s boundaries are so tight.

Does anyone think that’s fair? If so, I’d love to hear the logic.

Why is Invergowrie part of Perth (18 miles away) not Dundee (18 yards across Riverside Drive)?

‘Back-stabbing shambles’

Tayside Region’s demise left a tangle of anomalies.

There is NHS Tayside across Dundee, Angus and Perthshire and Tayside Contracts doing road and housing maintenance and snow-clearing in the three areas.

Some services are shared but not others, resulting in chaotic reporting lines.

Bins five yards apart – some collected by Angus Council, some by Dundee – is ludicrous.

Steve Finan.

Angus and Dundee should be merged, with one administrative hub.

Angus Council is a factional, back-stabbing shambles.

Dundee Council is a clique of tired, complacent no-marks who wouldn’t recognise “reform of local government” if it was spilled on their slippers.

Both areas would greatly benefit from a ruthless reorganisation.

A merger would eliminate doubled-up services, giving taxpayers more efficient service.

It would halve the number of luxuriously-paid council officers doing duplicate jobs a scant few miles apart.

Who could right the wrongs?

To drive this through we need someone to take the lead.

MSP Joe FitzPatrick was, until recently, Scottish minister for local government, empowerment and planning.

Joe’s time in that job will have given him the knowledge and personal connections to at least start raising questions about amalgamating and modernising two grievously underperforming councils.

Joe FitzPatrick. Image: DC Thomson

What about it, Joe?

It won’t be an easy, or quick, process. But change has to start somewhere.

Wrongs will never be righted if politicians don’t speak up.

For the first time in your nondescript political career, do something useful.

