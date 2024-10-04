SNP retain control of Dundee City Council after double by-election victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

SNP retain control of Dundee City Council after double by-election victory

Voters in the Strathmartine and Lochee wards headed to the polls on Thursday.

By Laura Devlin
The SNP celebrated a double victory in Thursday's by-elections.
Image: Mark Flynn.

The SNP have retained control of Dundee City Council after winning the Strathmartine and Lochee by-elections.

Voters in the two wards went to the polls on Thursday.

The by-elections were called following SNP council chief John Alexander’s decision to quit politics and the death of Labour’s Charlie Malone earlier this year.

Labour had been hopeful of securing a double Dundee victory, building on a closely fought Westminster election which saw them lose out to the SNP by just 675 votes.

But it proved to be a disappointing night for the party, who failed to win either ward.

The SNP subsequently increased their majority on the local authority. The nationalists now have 16 seats – up from the 15 they won at the last council election.

Strathmartine

The SNP candidate for Strathmartine, former Dundee councillor Jimmy Black, got 1,188 first preference votes in Thursday’s election.

Labour candidate Richard McCready – also a former councillor – recieved 911 votes.

This pushed Labour into third place behind the Liberal Democrats. Their candidate Jenny Blain got 912 votes.

Voter turnout was 22.3%.

Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Speaking to The Courier after his victory, Mr Black said it was a closely fought battle.

“We wanted to keep control of the council because there is a lot of things we haven’t yet achieved”, he said.

“This way the council administration continues to be stable and we get to work on the things that need to be done.”

Mr Black said housing would be his top priority and said it’s crucial more homes are built in the city.

Image: Stephen Gethins.

He also believed the SNP’s victory in the Strathmartine ward could signal an upturn in fortunes for the party.

He added: “The winter fuel allowance came up on many doors and we didn’t have to prompt it.

“People are shocked that the Labour government abolished it in the way they did and I think their popularity is decreasing.

“From now on, I think (the SNP) can grow again. The trend has been reversed.”

Lochee

The SNP candidate in Lochee, Lee Mills, got 1,203 votes in Thursday’s poll.

Labour candidate Marty Smith received 1,148 votes.

The Conservative candidate Calum Walker came third with 219 votes.

Alba candidate Alan Ross, who had been joined on the campaign trail by former First Minister Alex Salmond, got 178 votes.

And John Reddy, candidate for George Galloway’s Workers Party of Britain, recieved 143 votes.

Voter turnout in the ward was 21.4%.

Lee Mills is the new councillor for Lochee.

Mr Mills said he wanted to go “back to basics” as a councillor and see clean streets and safe housing.

The 26-year-old added: “When we were on the doors, the support was confidently SNP.

“There was a strong message to Keir Starmer from the people of Dundee so it’s not a surprising result.

“Team Dundee SNP never stop chapping doors and we never take any vote for granted.”

