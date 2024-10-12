Man, 36, in critical condition after ‘disturbance’ in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man, 36, in critical condition after ‘disturbance’ in Dundee

Police were seen guarding a property on Pentland Crescent.

By Kieran Webster
Pentland Crescent in Dundee.
Pentland Crescent in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A 36-year-old man is in a critical condition following a “disturbance” in Dundee.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm on Pentland Crescent, Dundee on Friday.

Police say the man was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he remains in a “critical but stable” condition.

The exact nature of the incident has not been confirmed and police investigations are ongoing.

It is understood officers remained on the scene on Saturday morning.

‘Scock’ after incident on Dundee street

A local resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Courier: “Police cordoned off and guarded a property on Friday.

“They all arrived on the scene at around 4pm and were still here in the early hours of Saturday.

“I’m shocked, as this has never happened on this street.”

“A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 4.30pm on Friday to a report of a disturbance in the Pentland Crescent area of Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and a 36-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance where his condition is described as critical but stable.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

More from Dundee

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Application for phase three of Discovery Point transformation lodged. Picture shows; Concept images of phase three of Discovery Point transformation . Dundee . Supplied by Aim Design Date; Unknown
Discovery Point: New café boasting 'best views of River Tay' included in fresh transformation…
Danny Leech
EXCLUSIVE: New eyewitness to Dundee schoolboy’s tragic death breaks silence after three decades
2
Officers at the scene on St Andrews Street as police descent on Dundee city centre
Woman, 37, arrested as police descend on Dundee city centre
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Baby injuries not caused by couch fall, Dundee attempted murder trial told
The Dundee Design Festival is a vibrant celebration of creativity and innovation, showcasing a diverse range of design disciplines, interactive installations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee Design Festival hailed success as over 10,000 visitors flock to event
The assault happened on Gray Street in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View
Boy, 15, charged after 'street attack' in Broughty Ferry
10
Niall Jackson enjoying the aurora at Monikie. Image: Niall Jackson
Best pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display in Tayside and Fife
Harris Butt
Dundee parking rage 'animal' left 82-year-old dementia and MND sufferer unconscious
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Eljamel is being investigated by police.
EXCLUSIVE: Emails reveal Eljamel police faced ‘challenging’ hunt for medical experts
3
The bridge over the railway line on Fort Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Demolition fears for Broughty Ferry Fort Street bridge amid Network Rail electrification plans
16

Conversation