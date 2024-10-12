Man, 36, in critical condition after ‘disturbance’ in Dundee

A 36-year-old man is in a critical condition following a “disturbance” in Dundee.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm on Pentland Crescent, Dundee on Friday.

Police say the man was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he remains in a “critical but stable” condition.

The exact nature of the incident has not been confirmed and police investigations are ongoing.

It is understood officers remained on the scene on Saturday morning.

‘Scock’ after incident on Dundee street

A local resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Courier: “Police cordoned off and guarded a property on Friday.

“They all arrived on the scene at around 4pm and were still here in the early hours of Saturday.

“I’m shocked, as this has never happened on this street.”

“A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 4.30pm on Friday to a report of a disturbance in the Pentland Crescent area of Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and a 36-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance where his condition is described as critical but stable.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”