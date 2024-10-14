Search for missing Dundee woman, 56, last seen on Friday

Police have launched an appeal to help trace a missing woman last seen in Dundee on Friday.

Nicole Reekie was last seen in the Menzieshill area at around 1pm on October 11.

The 56-year-old is described as around 5ft 5in tall with curly hair, dyed black.

Nicole was last seen wearing pink leggings, black trainers, a black jacket and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone who has seen Nicole is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2605 of October 11.