Dundee Search for missing Dundee woman, 56, last seen on Friday Nicole Reekie was last seen in Menzieshill. By Andrew Robson October 14 2024, 3:53pm October 14 2024, 3:53pm

Missing woman Nicole Reekie. Image: Police Scotland Police have launched an appeal to help trace a missing woman last seen in Dundee on Friday. Nicole Reekie was last seen in the Menzieshill area at around 1pm on October 11. The 56-year-old is described as around 5ft 5in tall with curly hair, dyed black. Nicole was last seen wearing pink leggings, black trainers, a black jacket and was carrying a backpack. Anyone who has seen Nicole is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2605 of October 11.
