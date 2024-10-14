Dundee woman captures comet last seen 80,000 years ago as stargazers flock to the Law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee woman captures comet last seen 80,000 years ago as stargazers flock to the Law

The 'comet of the century' was clearly visible on Monday night - and there is still time for you to see it too.

By Stephen Eighteen
Charlotte Smith at Dundee Law, where she captured the Comet A3, also known as Tsuchinshan-ATLAS.
Charlotte Smith at Dundee Law, where she captured the Comet A3, also known as Tsuchinshan-ATLAS. Image: Charlotte Smith

A Dundee woman has captured a comet last seen from Earth 80,000 years ago.

Clear skies ensured Comet A3, also known as Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, was visible across the northern hemisphere on Monday night.

The Royal Astronomical Society (RAS) has labelled it the “comet of the century” due to its high level of brightness.

Charlotte Smith was among the crowds looking up in awe at around 7.35pm as the comet made a dashing appearance above Dundee Law – albeit from 44 million miles away.

The phenomenon occurs every 80,000 years – meaning Neanderthals were walking the planet when the comet was last visible from Earth.

Dundee woman sees Comet A3 with son and dog

Charlotte shared the moment with her son Liam and Chihuahua dog Aurora.

Pictures taken on her iPhone 15 show the comet travelling in the twilight sky.

Charlotte and a wrapped-up Aurora admire the comet in the distance. Image: Charlotte Smith
Tsuchinshan-ATLAS is clearly visible from Dundee on Monday. Image: Charlotte Smith
The comet was last seen from Earth 80,000 years ago. Image: Charlotte Smith

“Having first seen it mentioned in the news last week, I couldn’t miss the opportunity of seeing this,” Charlotte told The Courier.

“What better place to see it than from the Law?

“It’s a very special place.

“I went up there especially to view it; many others were up there too.

“There was a lovely vibe with lots of people awestruck.”

Charlotte Smith ‘a part of history’ at Dundee Law as Tsuchinshan-ATLAS visible

Charlotte added that seeing the comet “made us feel like a part of history”.

She continued: “Who knows what sort of people will be seeing this in 80,000 years and the next 80,000 after?

“It’s interesting to imagine what the last people thought it represented and if they saw it as a good or bad omen.

“It is amazing to think the last people to see it from here were the Neanderthals.”

How you can see ‘comet of the century’

Comet A3 was visible in the southern hemisphere between 27 September and 2 October.

On Saturday it was at its closest point to the Earth in its 80,000-year orbit, and should still be visible in the northern hemisphere until October 30.

Stargazers witnessed history at Dundee Law. Image: Charlotte Smith
The comet as seen from the war memorial. Image: Charlotte Smith

The best chance to spot it is by looking to the southwest just after sunset, which is currently around 6pm.

So for the rest of this month, stargazers are advised to check the evening forecast for clear skies and hope they get lucky – just as Charlotte did at Dundee Law on Monday.

Have you seen Comet A3 from somewhere in Tayside, Fife or Stirling? If so, send your pictures to news@thecourier.co.uk.

More from Dundee

Missing Dundee woman Nicole Reekie.
Search for missing Dundee woman, 56, last seen on Friday
Trains are cancelled from Dundee as a result.
Dundee trains disrupted for second time in matter of hours
Christopher Walker
Domestic abuser's 'stick your court up your a**e' tirade at Dundee sheriff
Train disruption in Fife and Dundee, image shows train at Perth station
Line reopens after Dundee, Fife and Perth trains 'cancelled, delayed or revised' over safety…
6
Angela Newlands before an earlier appearance at Perth Sheriff Court.
Mum cleared of Perthshire murder admits conning Angus OAPs in fake baby scam
James Laidlaw
Dundee kitchen porter creep makes holidays curfew dodge bid
The Courier has rounded up the latest reports published by the Care Inspectorate in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.
Care round-up: Fife home to improve and safety fears at club
Former Dundee nurse Pam Woodfield - who worked with Sam Eljamel.
EXCLUSIVE: 'I'm a Dundee nurse who worked with Eljamel - then he botched my…
3
Carol Smith and her puppy, Jarvis. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee mum forced to take on extra work after spending hundreds on vet bills…
19
Police on patrol in Dundee.
Police launch probe into attack on pensioner at Dundee park
4

Conversation