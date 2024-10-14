Dundee woman captures comet last seen 80,000 years ago as stargazers flock to the Law

A Dundee woman has captured a comet last seen from Earth 80,000 years ago.

Clear skies ensured Comet A3, also known as Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, was visible across the northern hemisphere on Monday night.

The Royal Astronomical Society (RAS) has labelled it the “comet of the century” due to its high level of brightness.

Charlotte Smith was among the crowds looking up in awe at around 7.35pm as the comet made a dashing appearance above Dundee Law – albeit from 44 million miles away.

The phenomenon occurs every 80,000 years – meaning Neanderthals were walking the planet when the comet was last visible from Earth.

Dundee woman sees Comet A3 with son and dog

Charlotte shared the moment with her son Liam and Chihuahua dog Aurora.

Pictures taken on her iPhone 15 show the comet travelling in the twilight sky.

“Having first seen it mentioned in the news last week, I couldn’t miss the opportunity of seeing this,” Charlotte told The Courier.

“What better place to see it than from the Law?

“It’s a very special place.

“I went up there especially to view it; many others were up there too.

“There was a lovely vibe with lots of people awestruck.”

Charlotte Smith ‘a part of history’ at Dundee Law as Tsuchinshan-ATLAS visible

Charlotte added that seeing the comet “made us feel like a part of history”.

She continued: “Who knows what sort of people will be seeing this in 80,000 years and the next 80,000 after?

“It’s interesting to imagine what the last people thought it represented and if they saw it as a good or bad omen.

“It is amazing to think the last people to see it from here were the Neanderthals.”

How you can see ‘comet of the century’

Comet A3 was visible in the southern hemisphere between 27 September and 2 October.

On Saturday it was at its closest point to the Earth in its 80,000-year orbit, and should still be visible in the northern hemisphere until October 30.

The best chance to spot it is by looking to the southwest just after sunset, which is currently around 6pm.

So for the rest of this month, stargazers are advised to check the evening forecast for clear skies and hope they get lucky – just as Charlotte did at Dundee Law on Monday.

Have you seen Comet A3 from somewhere in Tayside, Fife or Stirling? If so, send your pictures to news@thecourier.co.uk.