Dundee garden centre to give out free Christmas trees to schools and nurseries

A Dundee garden centre will give free Christmas trees to schools and nurseries this festive season.

Dobbies in Ethiebeaton Park is calling on nurseries and schools to request a free real fir ahead of the holidays.

The initiative is part of a partnership with tree grower Needfresh.

Dobbies to give away free Christmas trees

George Hood, Needlefresh Managing Director, said: “We hope that local schools and nurseries get in touch to apply for a real tree this Christmas, taking the opportunity to come together for decorating, making memories for pupils, teachers and parents alike.”

Meanwhile, Nigel Lawton, Dobbies’ Plant Buyer, shared his top tips for picking out the right tree.

He said: “Buying a Christmas tree is a cherished tradition that is at the heart of festive celebrations.

“There’s nothing quite like the scent of a real tree, and decorating really marks the start of the season.

Applications open for free Christmas trees

“Measure your space before you come to Dobbies’ Dundee store and make sure you aren’t buying a tree that will be too big for the space in question.

“It’s important to think about the tree shape you would like based on the space that you have.”

Applications are now open and entries close at 5pm on November 7.

Teachers, parents and guardians are all welcome to apply.

Successful applicants will be contacted in mid-November and invited to collect their tree at Dobbies Dundee Christmas Shopping Night on November 21.