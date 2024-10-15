Dundee garden centre to give out free Christmas trees to schools and nurseries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee garden centre to give out free Christmas trees to schools and nurseries

Applications are now open.

By Andrew Robson
Dobbies’ Plant Buyer Nigel Lawton with Kenneth Mitchell from Needlefresh.
Dobbies’ Plant Buyer Nigel Lawton with Kenneth Mitchell from Needlefresh. Image: Dobbies Garden Centre

A Dundee garden centre will give free Christmas trees to schools and nurseries this festive season.

Dobbies in Ethiebeaton Park is calling on nurseries and schools to request a free real fir ahead of the holidays.

The initiative is part of a partnership with tree grower Needfresh.

Dobbies to give away free Christmas trees

George Hood, Needlefresh Managing Director, said: “We hope that local schools and nurseries get in touch to apply for a real tree this Christmas, taking the opportunity to come together for decorating, making memories for pupils, teachers and parents alike.”

Meanwhile, Nigel Lawton, Dobbies’ Plant Buyer, shared his top tips for picking out the right tree.

He said: “Buying a Christmas tree is a cherished tradition that is at the heart of festive celebrations.

“There’s nothing quite like the scent of a real tree, and decorating really marks the start of the season.

Applications open for free Christmas trees

“Measure your space before you come to Dobbies’ Dundee store and make sure you aren’t buying a tree that will be too big for the space in question.

“It’s important to think about the tree shape you would like based on the space that you have.”

Applications are now open and entries close at 5pm on November 7.

Teachers, parents and guardians are all welcome to apply.

Successful applicants will be contacted in mid-November and invited to collect their tree at Dobbies Dundee Christmas Shopping Night on November 21.

