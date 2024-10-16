Mango confirms 2025 Overgate opening as brand brings ‘New Med’ concept to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Mango confirms 2025 Overgate opening as brand brings ‘New Med’ concept to Dundee

The Spanish fashion chain will move into the former Frankie and Benny's restaurant.

By Andrew Robson
Mango's "New Med" store concept.
Mango's "New Med" store concept. Image: Mango

Fashion retailer Mango has confirmed plans to open a store in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre next year.

The Spanish chain will bring a “Mediterranean-inspired” store concept to the shopping centre in 2025.

The shop will have a selling space of 350 square metres and stock womenswear exclusively.

The Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
The Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

It comes after the retailer lodged a building warrant application seeking permission to fit out the former Frankie and Benny’s restaurant.

Mango says the store will feature the Mediterranean-inspired store concept, “New Med”, which showcases the brand’s “spirit and freshness”.

A spokesperson said: “Architectural integration and sustainability are key in this new design.

“This conceives the Mango store as a Mediterranean home with different rooms in which warm tones and neutral colours predominate, combined with traditional, artisanal, sustainable and natural materials, such as ceramic, tuff, wood, marble, sparto grass and leather.”

Mango one of several new Overgate stores

Elsewhere in the Overgate, the highly-anticipated Frasers department store is set to open “late spring 2025”.

Overgate manager Malcolm Angus previously confirmed three new shops in “the coming months”.

These include sportswear brand Castore, Mooboo Bubble Tea and baked goods shop Cinnabon.

Conversation