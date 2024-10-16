Mango confirms 2025 Overgate opening as brand brings ‘New Med’ concept to Dundee

Fashion retailer Mango has confirmed plans to open a store in Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre next year.

The Spanish chain will bring a “Mediterranean-inspired” store concept to the shopping centre in 2025.

The shop will have a selling space of 350 square metres and stock womenswear exclusively.

It comes after the retailer lodged a building warrant application seeking permission to fit out the former Frankie and Benny’s restaurant.

Mango says the store will feature the Mediterranean-inspired store concept, “New Med”, which showcases the brand’s “spirit and freshness”.

A spokesperson said: “Architectural integration and sustainability are key in this new design.

“This conceives the Mango store as a Mediterranean home with different rooms in which warm tones and neutral colours predominate, combined with traditional, artisanal, sustainable and natural materials, such as ceramic, tuff, wood, marble, sparto grass and leather.”

Mango one of several new Overgate stores

Elsewhere in the Overgate, the highly-anticipated Frasers department store is set to open “late spring 2025”.

Overgate manager Malcolm Angus previously confirmed three new shops in “the coming months”.

These include sportswear brand Castore, Mooboo Bubble Tea and baked goods shop Cinnabon.