Dundee councillor Christina Roberts opens up on ‘absolutely petrifying’ breast cancer diagnosis

The former deputy Lord Provost has served the city for 21 years.

By Laura Devlin
Councillor Christina Roberts. Image: Dundee City Council.
Councillor Christina Roberts. Image: Dundee City Council.

Dundee councillor Christina Roberts has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The former deputy Lord Provost, who has served the city for 21 years, was diagnosed in August.

It came after finding a lump in her breast whilst on holiday on in Turkey.

The East End councillor is now making her diagnosis public to encourage others to check themselves.

She said: “It wasn’t as if I was unwell, generally I’m as fit as a butcher’s dog, but I was on holiday in Turkey and found a lump when I was putting on after-sun cream.

“It totally took me by surprise. The lump was about the size of my thumb, and it was halfway through the holiday, so I had a long wait to come home and get it checked out.”

Councillor Christina Roberts on ’emotional journey’

Upon arriving back in Dundee, the 63-year-old had an appointment at her Dura Street GP.

A date was then set for a mammogram at Ninewells Hospital, but within days the lump had burst.

The 63-year-old was subsequently diagnosed with grade three triple negative breast cancer.

She said: “Even though that looked like it could just be a cyst I still needed to go for the mammogram, which showed I had breast cancer.

“It wasn’t even the lump I found; the cancer is actually deeper.

“The hospital and staff are great, but it is an emotional journey I didn’t buy a ticket for. I am absolutely petrified.”

Christina Roberts inspects the troops on paraded during the Sea Cadets 85th anniversary even in Dundee City Square in August . Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The mum, grandmother and great-grandmother has vowed to fight and is putting her faith in the doctors, nurses, medication and treatment.

She added: “I have a big family who always thought I was invincible; I’m not even taking any tablets for anything.

“The plan is to shrink the tumour enough to make the operation simple to get it out, but if needs be it will be a mastectomy.”

‘I’m trying to live life normally as possible’

Ms Roberts is planning on continuing with her work as a councillor during her treatment, which as well as chemotherapy will also include immunotherapy.

“I might have to step back from some things, but I have dug out my old Covid mask to protect myself If I need to be among people”, she said.

“I am trying to live life as normally as possible. The doctors are very positive about the prognosis, and breast cancer is one of the most curable forms.”

Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

And she is hoping that by sharing her story, she will highlight to others the importance of self-checking and attending screening appointments.

Ms Roberts added: “I am not saying it to scare people, but I want everyone to realise it is a real thing and it could happen to them. I didn’t think it would happen to me.

“If you get an appointment for a mammogram, make sure you go. I had one two years ago and it showed everything was ok, and it is two years until I was due for the next one, so always check yourself, women and men.

“I have met so many people who have been through it and are still very positive about doing treatment and coming out of the other side.

“It is one of those things where you have to just keep going forward.”

