Dundee men and women take title for having the smallest feet in the UK

Dundonians have the smallest feet in the UK, it has been claimed.

Budget chain Shoezone says it has established from more than 500,000 sales across 68 UK cities that Scots have the smallest feet in the UK.

Leading the way is Dundee, where the smallest men’s sizes of 6 and 7 comprise almost a third of sales in the city – triple those of sizes 12 and 13.

Glaswegian men have the third smallest feet in the UK.

Dundee women also have the UK’s smallest feet, with Glasgow second and Inverness, Dunfermline, Stirling and Aberdeen in the top 10 cities.

Dundee takes feet title but Shoezone may leave city

England also has its fair share of tiny tootsies.

Hull, Manchester and London rank in the top five cities for men with the smallest feet.

Here, a quarter of men wear smaller shoe sizes, while only a tenth of sales in each city are for the largest sizes.

On the other end of the shoe size spectrum, men from Armagh can brag that they have the largest feet in the UK.

A sixth of men’s shoe sales in the city are a size 12 or 13 – more than double the tally of Belfast, which has the least sales of large shoes in Northern Ireland.

Whether Dundee tops the table in future Shoezone surveys is unclear.

Staff revealed in March that the High Street branch would shut, yet eight months on it remains open.

The Courier has asked Shoezone for comment.