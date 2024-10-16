Dundee men and women take title for having the smallest feet in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee men and women take title for having the smallest feet in the UK

The City of Discovery has topped the chart for both sexes.

By Stephen Eighteen
Stock pic of feet on beach.
Dundee has taken the crown for both sexes. Image: Matt Bango/StockSnap

Dundonians have the smallest feet in the UK, it has been claimed.

Budget chain Shoezone says it has established from more than 500,000 sales across 68 UK cities that Scots have the smallest feet in the UK.

Leading the way is Dundee, where the smallest men’s sizes of 6 and 7 comprise almost a third of sales in the city – triple those of sizes 12 and 13.

Glaswegian men have the third smallest feet in the UK.

Dundee women also have the UK’s smallest feet, with Glasgow second and Inverness, Dunfermline, Stirling and Aberdeen in the top 10 cities.

Dundee takes feet title but Shoezone may leave city

England also has its fair share of tiny tootsies.

Hull, Manchester and London rank in the top five cities for men with the smallest feet.

Here, a quarter of men wear smaller shoe sizes, while only a tenth of sales in each city are for the largest sizes.

Dundee tops both tables. Image: Shoezone

On the other end of the shoe size spectrum, men from Armagh can brag that they have the largest feet in the UK.

A sixth of men’s shoe sales in the city are a size 12 or 13 – more than double the tally of Belfast, which has the least sales of large shoes in Northern Ireland.

Shoezone’s Dundee store sells a high percentage of small shoes. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Whether Dundee tops the table in future Shoezone surveys is unclear.

Staff revealed in March that the High Street branch would shut, yet eight months on it remains open.

The Courier has asked Shoezone for comment.

