Housing plan for former Angus Council office recommended for approval

Dewar House sits beside Arbroath library and was previously an Angus Council housing office.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
19th Century Dewar House sits beside Arbroath library. Image: Google
19th Century Dewar House sits beside Arbroath library. Image: Google

Plans to turn former council offices beside Arbroath Library into residential flats have been recommended for approval.

Under the proposals, lodged by local applicant Mayara Agnes, Dewar House on Hill Terrace would be converted into 19 apartments.

These will vary from small bedsits to larger three-bedroom flatted accommodation.

If approved, a four-bedroom detached house would also be built within the overspill car park to the east of the three-storey sandstone property.

The building was previously Angus Council’s housing office in the town but has been closed for a number of years.

Dewar House in Arbroath. Image: Google

In a supporting statement, Architects A B Roger & Young detailed how converting the “derelict” building into an apartment block would be “beneficial” for the area

They wrote: “We believe the proposed flats will be an effective use of the existing derelict building.

“The proposed building began as tenement buildings and we strongly believe that restoring them back to domestic properties will be highly beneficial.”

Rejections

However, the application has drawn six letters of objection from neighbouring residents.

Among the concerns raised was the potential impact on the privacy of adjacent houses, parking problems and the impact construction work could have on those living nearby.

Despite this, the bid has been backed by planning bosses who say the plans would breathe new life into the unused building.

In their recommendation, they wrote: “The proposal will secure the future of a prominent building within the conservation area.

The rear of Dewar House in Arbroath. Image: Supplied

“In these circumstances, the proposal is in accordance with the development plan as it will provide new residential accommodation in a manner that is compatible with
relevant locational criteria and that does not give rise to unacceptable impacts on
amenity.”

The proposal will go before councillors at a Development Standards Committee on Tuesday.

