VIDEO: Brother of Dundee schoolboy killed in road tragedy reveals police visit over ‘leak’

The brother of a Dundee schoolboy who died in a road accident has revealed a police officer was accused of leaking sensitive information to him.

John Leech, whose brother Danny died after being struck by a HGV in 1989, said police made an unannounced visit to his home to investigate an anonymous tip-off about alleged wrongdoing.

The visit was part of an internal investigation after a serving officer had been accused of leaking sensitive information to John.

Police Scotland denied that the internal investigation had anything to do with inquiries into Danny’s death, nor was John the subject of the investigation.

Danny Leech was seven years old when he was knocked down by a lorry while crossing Arbroath Road near Albert Street on September 8 1989.

The driver, Colin Nicoll, employed at the time with Lairds Trucking of Forfar, was allowed to drive his lorry away from the scene and pedestrians who witnessed the accident were never questioned.

Mr Nicoll has never been charged with any offence.

John, 47, has made several complaints to the Police Standards Authority over the handling of his brother’s accident.

He has now revealed that on the night of January 18 2023, two officers appeared at John’s home in response to an anonymous tip that another serving officer had been leaking information.

A video shared with The Courier shows the moment two police officers arrived at John’s door and asked to speak to him.

Police visit to John Leech’s home

John was upstairs when his wife called out to say that police were at the door.

“They asked me if I had information leaked to me from a police officer,” John told The Courier.

“I asked them what sensitive information I was supposed to have, and they couldn’t answer.

“It felt like they didn’t even know why they were sent.”

John said that while both officers were polite and professional, the visit was unsettling because the officers couldn’t provide clear answers or details about the alleged leak.

He added: “They wanted their physical presence known.

“This all started when I made a claim that the Professional Standards Department handled Danny’s accident poorly.

“There was no reason for them to come to my house.

“If they had genuine questions, they could’ve just called but to turn up at my door, in front of my wife and kid, it felt like they were trying to put pressure on me.

“I wasn’t intimidated, but I can see how others might be.”

Police Scotland has confirmed the officers had visited his home as part of an inquiry into a leak, but since no information was found, the matter was closed.

They did not confirm the nature of the allegedly leaked information when asked.

A spokesperson said: “In January 2023, an internal investigation was carried out and concluded without further action.

“This was not connected to the death of Daniel Leech in 1989.”

‘We still don’t have answers’

The surprise visit from police is just one chapter in John’s long battle for justice regarding his brother’s death.

For 35 years the family were told that it was concluded that Danny stepped out from the pavement and ran into the side of Nicoll’s vehicle because of a statement given by Danny’s cousin and witness to the accident, Karen Garnett.

However, Karen has denied she gave a statement, and the family believe it could be fraudulent.

John has spent years submitting Freedom of Information requests and lodging complaints with Police Scotland’s Professional Standards Department (PSD) over the handling of the investigation into his brother’s death.

He remains dissatisfied with how the investigation was conducted, particularly regarding why key witnesses were never interviewed and why the driver involved was allowed to leave the scene.

A Facebook group with hundreds of followers has been created to bring attention to the case.

“I’ve been asking for years why Colin Nicoll wasn’t questioned at the scene and why pedestrians who saw what happened were never interviewed,” John said.

“We still don’t have answers.”

John said they will not stop until they uncovers the full truth about what happened to his younger brother.

“This isn’t over,” he said.

“I’m not stopping until I get the truth.”

The police spokesperson added: “Officers remain in contact with the family of Daniel Leech and will provide a full update in due course.”