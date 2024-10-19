VIDEO: Brother of Dundee schoolboy killed in road tragedy reveals police visit over ‘leak’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Brother of Dundee schoolboy killed in road tragedy reveals police visit over ‘leak’

Detectives from Police Scotland visited John Leech to quiz him on a supposed leak of confidential information by a police officer.

By Brendan Duggan

The brother of a Dundee schoolboy who died in a road accident has revealed a police officer was accused of leaking sensitive information to him.

John Leech, whose brother Danny died after being struck by a HGV in 1989, said police made an unannounced visit to his home to investigate an anonymous tip-off about alleged wrongdoing.

The visit was part of an internal investigation after a serving officer had been accused of leaking sensitive information to John.

Police Scotland denied that the internal investigation had anything to do with inquiries into Danny’s death, nor was John the subject of the investigation.

Danny Leech was seven years old when he was knocked down by a lorry while crossing Arbroath Road near Albert Street on September 8 1989.

Danny Leech, left, and brother John.

The driver, Colin Nicoll, employed at the time with Lairds Trucking of Forfar, was allowed to drive his lorry away from the scene and pedestrians who witnessed the accident were never questioned.

Mr Nicoll has never been charged with any offence.

John, 47, has made several complaints to the Police Standards Authority over the handling of his brother’s accident.

He has now revealed that on the night of January 18 2023, two officers appeared at John’s home in response to an anonymous tip that another serving officer had been leaking information.

A video shared with The Courier shows the moment two police officers arrived at John’s door and asked to speak to him.

Police visit to John Leech’s home

John was upstairs when his wife called out to say that police were at the door.

“They asked me if I had information leaked to me from a police officer,” John told The Courier.

“I asked them what sensitive information I was supposed to have, and they couldn’t answer.

“It felt like they didn’t even know why they were sent.”

John said that while both officers were polite and professional, the visit was unsettling because the officers couldn’t provide clear answers or details about the alleged leak.

The Leech family put a poster asking for witnesses to the accident outside Police Scotland’s Dundee headquarters.

He added: “They wanted their physical presence known.

“This all started when I made a claim that the Professional Standards Department handled Danny’s accident poorly.

“There was no reason for them to come to my house.

“If they had genuine questions, they could’ve just called but to turn up at my door, in front of my wife and kid, it felt like they were trying to put pressure on me.

“I wasn’t intimidated, but I can see how others might be.”

Danny Leech
Danny Leech. Image: Leech family.

Police Scotland has confirmed the officers had visited his home as part of an inquiry into a leak, but since no information was found, the matter was closed.

They did not confirm the nature of the allegedly leaked information when asked.

A spokesperson said: “In January 2023, an internal investigation was carried out and concluded without further action.

“This was not connected to the death of Daniel Leech in 1989.”

‘We still don’t have answers’

The surprise visit from police is just one chapter in John’s long battle for justice regarding his brother’s death.

For 35 years the family were told that it was concluded that Danny stepped out from the pavement and ran into the side of Nicoll’s vehicle because of a statement given by Danny’s cousin and witness to the accident, Karen Garnett.

However, Karen has denied she gave a statement, and the family believe it could be fraudulent.

John has spent years submitting Freedom of Information requests and lodging complaints with Police Scotland’s Professional Standards Department (PSD) over the handling of the investigation into his brother’s death.

He remains dissatisfied with how the investigation was conducted, particularly regarding why key witnesses were never interviewed and why the driver involved was allowed to leave the scene.

John Leech holding photos of his younger brother Danny.

A Facebook group with hundreds of followers has been created to bring attention to the case.

“I’ve been asking for years why Colin Nicoll wasn’t questioned at the scene and why pedestrians who saw what happened were never interviewed,” John said.

“We still don’t have answers.”

John said they will not stop until they uncovers the full truth about what happened to his younger brother.

“This isn’t over,” he said.

“I’m not stopping until I get the truth.”

The police spokesperson added: “Officers remain in contact with the family of Daniel Leech and will provide a full update in due course.”

Conversation