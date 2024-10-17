Emergency services at Broughty Ferry beach after digger ends up in water

Emergency services were called to Broughty Ferry beach on Thursday after a digger had become stuck in the water.

Bystanders reported seeing workmen attempting to pull the digger out of the Tay estuary.

It is thought the excavator had become trapped due to the rising tide.

The vehicle has since been recovered from the scene and left the area.

One eyewitness said: “I was out for a stroll and came across a few folk gathered by the incident on Douglas Terrace.

“A vehicle was trying to pull one of the vehicles out of the water using a tether of some sort and they asked members of the public to stand back in case it broke.

“I left at that point so unaware of the outcome but I did see blue flashing lights by the time I had walked along the waterfront a fair way.

“I’m not sure if this is something to do with the ongoing gas works or a separate operation.”

Dundee City Council and Police Scotland have been approached for comment.