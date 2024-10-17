Emergency services at Broughty Ferry beach after digger ends up in water

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Emergency services at Broughty Ferry beach after digger ends up in water

It is thought the rising tide left the vehicle stranded.

By Ben MacDonald
Digger stuck in water at Broughty Ferry beach
Bystanders watch on as the workers try to get the digger out of the water. Image: Ian Sutherland

Emergency services were called to Broughty Ferry beach on Thursday after a digger had become stuck in the water.

Bystanders reported seeing workmen attempting to pull the digger out of the Tay estuary.

It is thought the excavator had become trapped due to the rising tide.

The vehicle has since been recovered from the scene and left the area.

One eyewitness said: “I was out for a stroll and came across a few folk gathered by the incident on Douglas Terrace.

Emergency services were called to help with the recovery. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The vehicle was recovered. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“A vehicle was trying to pull one of the vehicles out of the water using a tether of some sort and they asked members of the public to stand back in case it broke.

“I left at that point so unaware of the outcome but I did see blue flashing lights by the time I had walked along the waterfront a fair way.

“I’m not sure if this is something to do with the ongoing gas works or a separate operation.”

Dundee City Council and Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

More from Dundee

Super moon to shine above Tayside and Fife
This year's brightest super moon set to shine over Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
19th Century Dewar House sits beside Arbroath library. Image: Google
Housing plan for former Angus Council office recommended for approval
vandalised Dundee bus shelters
Dundee bus shelters branded 'dirty and neglected' with outdated timetables amid calls for clean-up
5
Dens Road in Dundee.
Three women arrested after Dundee immigration raid
Gordon Fraser.
Dundee paedophile declined hospital treatment hours before death in prison
Courier News, Unknown story, CR0010644 . Traffic congestion on Balgillo Road East has become a problem for commuters, particularly around school drop off times. Pic shows; traffic queing on Balgillo Road East. Monday, 17th June, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
'No plans' to improve problem Broughty Ferry junction due to increased traffic fears
16
Police at Tulloch Court in Dundee on Saturday.
Dundee pair remanded on attempted murder charges after 'assaults' at Hilltown multi
Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde.
Dundee rocker Kyle Falconer to become a dad for the fourth time
The fast-food chain owns the land at Riverside Avenue. Image: Google Street View
McDonald's blames 'council feedback' for pulling out of plan for £4m Dundee restaurant
16
Stock pic of feet on beach.
Dundee men and women take title for having the smallest feet in the UK

Conversation