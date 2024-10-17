Dundee Emergency services at Broughty Ferry beach after digger ends up in water It is thought the rising tide left the vehicle stranded. By Ben MacDonald October 17 2024, 5:16pm October 17 2024, 5:16pm Share Emergency services at Broughty Ferry beach after digger ends up in water Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5105061/broughty-ferry-digger/ Copy Link 1 comment Bystanders watch on as the workers try to get the digger out of the water. Image: Ian Sutherland Emergency services were called to Broughty Ferry beach on Thursday after a digger had become stuck in the water. Bystanders reported seeing workmen attempting to pull the digger out of the Tay estuary. It is thought the excavator had become trapped due to the rising tide. The vehicle has since been recovered from the scene and left the area. One eyewitness said: “I was out for a stroll and came across a few folk gathered by the incident on Douglas Terrace. Emergency services were called to help with the recovery. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The vehicle was recovered. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson “A vehicle was trying to pull one of the vehicles out of the water using a tether of some sort and they asked members of the public to stand back in case it broke. “I left at that point so unaware of the outcome but I did see blue flashing lights by the time I had walked along the waterfront a fair way. “I’m not sure if this is something to do with the ongoing gas works or a separate operation.” Dundee City Council and Police Scotland have been approached for comment.
