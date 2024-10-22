Dundee flat fire ’caused by cooking left unattended after occupant fell asleep’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee flat fire ’caused by cooking left unattended after occupant fell asleep’

Thirty firefighters battled through the night to contain the blaze.

By Neil Henderson
Fire crews at the scene on the morning after the fire.
Fire crews at the scene on the morning after the fire. Image: Alan Richardson

A fire that destroyed the upper floors of a Dundee tenement block in September may have been caused by cooking left unattended after the occupant fell asleep.

Around 30 firefighters battled through the night to contain the blaze at a block of flats at the corner of Princes Street and Graham Place in the city.

In all, 14 fire appliances from across Tayside were dispatched to the scene on Thursday September 5.

The fire gutted the two upper floors of the building.

Dundee fire began in the kitchen

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service report, obtained by The Courier through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, said the occupant escaped the fire after being alerted by a smoke alarm.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Fire on Princes Street, Dundee.
The fire on Princes Street, Dundee. Image: Supplied
Emergency services at the scene on Princes Street in Dundee.
Emergency services at the scene on Princes Street in Dundee. Image: Supplied

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service report said the fire may have been started accidentally after the occupant fell asleep.

Oil or fat from food being cooked in the kitchen ignited before spreading to fixtures and fittings.

A rapid spread of the fire was caused by a ‘flashover’ – when most combustible materials in an enclosed space ignite almost simultaneously.

14 fire appliances dispatched to Princes Street

Information from Police Scotland said “the occupier was alerted and escaped on hearing a smoke detector activating”.

It also stated that a “rapid fire spread” through the maisonette into the roof space.

Firefighters inspect the damage.
Firefighters inspect the damage. Image: Alan Richardson

The fire then spread externally through a rear window onto the roof.

Images from the scene show the roof engulfed in flames as firefighters fought to contain the blaze.

Tenants were left unable to return to their homes after Dundee City Council deemed the building unsafe.

Conversation