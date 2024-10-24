EXCLUSIVE: Movie star James McAvoy set to shoot Dundee hip-hop duo film at multi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

EXCLUSIVE: Movie star James McAvoy set to shoot Dundee hip-hop duo film at multi

Filming for the production will take place within weeks.

By Ben MacDonald
James McAvoy production to take place in Dundee
James McAvoy will take his production to Dundee's Hilltown area. Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock/Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Filming for a new movie directed by Hollywood superstar James McAvoy is set to take place at a Dundee multi.

California Schemin’ will share the true story of two Dundee art students who duped the music industry.

Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd, who called themselves Silibil N’ Brains, pretended to be American in order to secure a record contract in the early 2000s.

The Courier understands McAvoy will oversee the filming of scenes for the movie in Dundee before the end of this year.

A Hilltown multi will be one of the locations used.

Rap duo ‘turned American’ to secure deal

McAvoy previously told how he hoped to cast Rod Stewart for the film – though did not reveal where the legendary singer fitted into the story.

The actor also revealed his intentions to film in the city during a visit to shop Dundee Sole earlier this year.

Bain has told The Courier how the rap duo were laughed out of the audition room due to their Scottish accents when they first tried to get a record deal.

Silibil N’ Brains performing at Texas festival SXSW in 2013. Image: Andrew Farrell/DC Thomson

Undeterred, Bain sent a song of the pair rapping in American accents to a BBC radio competition, which they ended up winning.

A Sony record deal, TV appearances and supporting Eminem and his group D12 followed.

A release date for the film has yet to be announced.

More from Dundee

The Hilltown development.
Major Dundee housing development finally completed after years of delays
Anders Holch Povlsen.
EXCLUSIVE: ASOS billionaire’s football group reacts to Dundee United link
Fife snake Hiss, who was found in a neighbour's bed. Image: Alan Richardson
9 unusual animal stories from Tayside and Fife including snakes in a bed and…
A police van on Cowgate, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police in drugs raid on flat in Dundee city centre
A cherry picker entering Pets at Home in Dundee to help with the rescue of cat Harry. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Runaway Dundee cat Harry reunited with owner after 2 days on the run inside…
Dundee components take to the skies aboard the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carrying the NASA Europa Clipper unmanned spacecraft. Image: Spacex/Nasa/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Dundee business built parts for Nasa Jupiter mission looking for alien life
4
The giant spider is on display outside David's home in Downie Park Place. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee man confronts fear of spiders by installing giant Halloween model outside home
Anders Holch Povlsen.
Anders Holch Povlsen profiled as billionaire ASOS tycoon linked with Dundee United
Firefighters were called to Pets at Home. Image: Google Street View
Firefighters called to help find runaway cat inside Dundee pet shop
Linda McDonald
Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh 'furious' after parole complaint dismissed again
14

Conversation