EXCLUSIVE: Movie star James McAvoy set to shoot Dundee hip-hop duo film at multi

Filming for a new movie directed by Hollywood superstar James McAvoy is set to take place at a Dundee multi.

California Schemin’ will share the true story of two Dundee art students who duped the music industry.

Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd, who called themselves Silibil N’ Brains, pretended to be American in order to secure a record contract in the early 2000s.

The Courier understands McAvoy will oversee the filming of scenes for the movie in Dundee before the end of this year.

A Hilltown multi will be one of the locations used.

Rap duo ‘turned American’ to secure deal

McAvoy previously told how he hoped to cast Rod Stewart for the film – though did not reveal where the legendary singer fitted into the story.

The actor also revealed his intentions to film in the city during a visit to shop Dundee Sole earlier this year.

Bain has told The Courier how the rap duo were laughed out of the audition room due to their Scottish accents when they first tried to get a record deal.

Undeterred, Bain sent a song of the pair rapping in American accents to a BBC radio competition, which they ended up winning.

A Sony record deal, TV appearances and supporting Eminem and his group D12 followed.

A release date for the film has yet to be announced.