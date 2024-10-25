Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh will not be released from jail after parole hearing

Dundee killer Robbie McIntosh will not be released from prison for at least another two years.

The murderer went before the Parole Board for Scotland in Perth on Friday, seven years after his brutal attack on Linda McDonald, who attended the hearing.

The Courier understands, that for a second time, no request for parole was made meaning McIntosh, 38, will remain behind bars.

It is now likely he will not be eligible to apply again until 2026.

Second parole hearing for killer

McIntosh left Linda, 59, for dead in a horrific attack in Templeton Woods in 2017.

At the time he was on day release for the murder of Anne Nicoll on Dundee Law in 2001.

McIntosh was sentenced to a lifelong restriction order, with a minimum of five years before he could be considered for release on licence.

He was previously granted a parole hearing two years ago.

On that occasion, McIntosh’s legal representative did not make an application for release, meaning he remained in prison for at least another two years.

He then went before the parole board in August of this year but the hearing did not go ahead.

The reasons for that could not be made public.

Linda signed a confidentiality clause agreeing she would not disclose what went on in the hearing or talk to the media.

She remains bound by the same agreement.

Criticism of Scottish Prison Service and parole board

Linda was critical of both the parole board and the Scottish Prison Service for putting her through the ordeal of attending the hearing in August when they were potentially aware in advance it would not go ahead.

Both organisations told Linda to take her concerns to the Scottish Government.

She plans to write to Victims Minister Siobhian Brown outlining the way she has been treated.

Linda believes both organisations have demonstrated a lack of trauma-informed thinking in their handling of her case.

Ms Brown highlighted The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign earlier this month as she promised major reforms to improve communication for victims within the justice system.