Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh will not be released from jail after parole hearing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh will not be released from jail after parole hearing

The killer went before the Parole Board for Scotland on Friday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Robbie McIntosh parole
Robbie McIntosh pictured aged 31 after admitting attempted murder of Linda McDonald. Image: Police Scotland

Dundee killer Robbie McIntosh will not be released from prison for at least another two years.

The murderer went before the Parole Board for Scotland in Perth on Friday, seven years after his brutal attack on Linda McDonald, who attended the hearing.

The Courier understands, that for a second time, no request for parole was made meaning McIntosh, 38, will remain behind bars.

It is now likely he will not be eligible to apply again until 2026.

Second parole hearing for killer

McIntosh left Linda, 59, for dead in a horrific attack in Templeton Woods in 2017.

At the time he was on day release for the murder of Anne Nicoll on Dundee Law in 2001.

McIntosh was sentenced to a lifelong restriction order, with a minimum of five years before he could be considered for release on licence.

He was previously granted a parole hearing two years ago.

Linda McDonald slams Scottish Prison Service. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Linda McDonald. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

On that occasion, McIntosh’s legal representative did not make an application for release, meaning he remained in prison for at least another two years.

He then went before the parole board in August of this year but the hearing did not go ahead.

The reasons for that could not be made public.

Linda signed a confidentiality clause agreeing she would not disclose what went on in the hearing or talk to the media.

She remains bound by the same agreement.

Criticism of Scottish Prison Service and parole board

Linda was critical of both the parole board and the Scottish Prison Service for putting her through the ordeal of attending the hearing in August when they were potentially aware in advance it would not go ahead.

Both organisations told Linda to take her concerns to the Scottish Government.

She plans to write to Victims Minister Siobhian Brown outlining the way she has been treated.

Linda believes both organisations have demonstrated a lack of trauma-informed thinking in their handling of her case.

Ms Brown highlighted The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign earlier this month as she promised major reforms to improve communication for victims within the justice system.

Conversation